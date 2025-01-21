Road Grader for sale

LEGAL NOTICE

The Bitter Root Irrigation District (BRID) is accepting sealed bids for a used 1962 Caterpillar Road Grader. The Grader is located at 1182 Lazy J Lane, Corvallis, MT 59828. Interested parties can view the grader at that address.. Sealed bids will be received by BRID office located at 1182 Lazy J Lane, Corvallis, Mt 59828 until 4 PM on February 10, 2025. Sealed bids will then be opened by the BRID Commissioners at 10:00 AM on February 11, 2025, in the Commissioners Conference Room, 1182 Lazy J Lane, Corvallis, Mt.

The District Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

BS 1-22, 1-29.25.

MNAXLP