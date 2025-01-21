RFQ – Airport Engineering Consultant

RAVALLI COUNTY AIRPORT

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

RAVALLI COUNTY

Ravalli County is soliciting Statements of Qualifications and experience (SOQ) to be used in selecting a Principal Consultant(s) to provide services for Airport Engineering Services and/or Aviation Planning Services for Airport Development Projects for Ravalli County’s Airport. Services are outlined in FAA Advisory Circular 150/1500-14E, Change 1, Section 1.4.2 including engineering services for all phases and required incidental services for projects, which may be multiple-grant funded. The contract(s) for Airport Engineering and Aviation Planning services is expected to be for a five-year period.

Engineering Services to be provided may include, but are not limited to the design, construction inspection, coordination and administration of all project stages for the following projects:

1. Pavement Construction, Rehabilitation, and Maintenance

2. Lighting, Signing, Navaid, and Electrical Improvements

3. Land Acquisition

4. Environmental Documentation (Project Specific Categorical Exclusions)

5. Complete Aeronautical Surveys (Project Specific)

6. Terminal Building Construction

7. Revenue Generating Facilities – Fuel System / Hangars“

8. Fencing, Gates and Drainage Improvement

9. Acquire Snow Removal Equipment and Buildings

10. Site Development

11. Water and Wastewater Improvements

12. Coordinate Other Engineering Projects as Necessary

Planning Services to be provided may include but are not limited to the planning, coordination, and administration of all project stages for the following projects:

1. Environmental Documentation

2. Complete Aeronautical Surveys

3. Update Airport Layout Plan (ALP) Master Plan

4. Capital Improvement Planning (CIP)

5. Coordinate Other Planning Projects as Necessary

The work may be accomplished during the course of multiple grants. All parties are advised that some services may not be required and that the Sponsor reserves the right to initiate additional procurement action for any of the services included in the initial procurement. If more than one part is selected the expected projects to be performed by each party will be defined, together with the statement of work and the required services, at the time of the procurement action. The Sponsor will provide notification to each firm of the projects they are being awarded.

Selection criteria contained in the FAA Advisory Circular 150/5100-14E, will be applied with numerical rating factor assigned to the following:

1. Degree of interest shown in undertaking the project and familiarity with and proximity to the geographic location of the project

2. Recent experience in similar projects and airports

3. Quality of projects previously undertaken and capability to complete projects without having major cost escalations or overruns

4. Qualifications of key personnel

5. Capability of performing projects

6. Capability of meeting deadlines, schedules, and budgets

7. Reputation and references

8. Meeting the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) contract goal, evidence documenting that the consultant met the DBE goal, or by documenting that it made adequate good faith efforts to meet the DBE goal (See 49 CFR, § 26.53)

9. *Capability to conduct a Value Engineering (VE) study for projects that are particularly complex or have unique features. Order 5100.38, Chapter 3, Subsection 3-57; AC 150/5300-15, Use of Value Engineering for Engineering and Design of Airport Grant Projects; and AC 150/5370-10 Standards of Specifying Construction of Airports, contain additional guidance on VE studies.

*Relates to Airport Engineering Services.

Upon review of the submitted material, Ravalli County may select a consultant or multiple consultants for separate engineering and planning services based on the submitted materials or reduce the list of applicants to approximately three (3) for oral presentation each. A detailed scope of work will be developed with the selected consultant(s). Firm consulting fees will be negotiated, utilizing an independent cost estimate as necessary, for the services to be performed under an FAA grant as approved by the FAA. This contract is subject to the provisions of Executive Order 11246 (Affirmative Action to Ensure Equal Employment Opportunity) and to the provisions of Department of Transportation Regulations 49 CFR Part 26 (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Participation). DBE firms are encouraged to submit.

To be considered for these services, please provide five (5) (4) copies, plus one (1) unbound copy of a Statement of Qualification (SOQ) no later than 4:00 PM on Wednesday, February 05, 2025 at the Ravalli County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite C, Hamilton, MT 59840.

All responses must be submitted in a sealed envelope plainly marked “Statement of Qualifications Airport Engineering and/or Planning Services.”



Applicants may submit separately on airport engineering or planning services (or application submissions may be combined). The Statement of Qualifications should not exceed 30 pages.

The submittals will be opened Thursday, February 06, 2025 at 10:30 AM.

Questions or comments contact, Chris Taggart, BCC AA (406) 375-6500.

BS 1-22, 1-29-25.

MNAXLP