I’m your huckleberry

by Bill Cavanaugh, Corvallis

On 12/24, Mark Snider dared us to “Fact Check This.” I know this is an Opinion page, but fact checking these lies and innuendo is like shooting a string of fish… in a cage… inside a barrel… with a shotgun.

The “conservative Republican” he refers to is Liz Cheney. A woman who in a very conservative state recently got slaughtered at the polls, so maybe she is not “conservative,” or a Republican. Didn’t she just endorse and tour with Kamala’s money laundering operation?

She was Vice Chair of the January 6 Sham Committee. You know, the one that they had to get a Hollywood producer and director to do for maximum effect on Prime Time TV! That is called a Show Trial, folks, perfected by Communist dictators.

Her star witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, said she was disgusted by Trump’s behavior, but somehow continued working for him for three months after that, and wanted to work for his post-Presidential staff. When she was denied that position, she ran to Liz Cheney, and was interviewed four times. The first was uneventful, then she was coached by Cheney (verified from text messages) who also told Hutchinson to fire her attorney and use a Cheney-friendly one. Cheney was so focused on taking down Trump that 15 of her staff went to the Washington Post with concerns about her unlawful heavy-handed approach.

Hutchinson testified Trump physically assaulted Secret Service agents, forcing them to go to the Capitol. She heard that thirdhand from SS agent Ornato who heard it from SS Agent Engel. Both testified under oath later that it never happened. The Mainstream Media took a thirdhand account of a lie as the truth and shoved it down your throat for years, just like “suckers and losers” and saying White Supremacists were “fine people.” Both enormous lies spewed by the media and Biden/Harris.

Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of Mar-A-Lago years ago for disgusting behavior. Epstein had a painting of President Clinton (a frequent visitor of Epstein Island) in a dress in his home. If Trump had any ties to Epstein, you can guarantee it would have been leaked, so your claim is a lie.

As for voter fraud, there is plenty of evidence out there from multiple states with some currently being investigated. You chose to listen to a media that lies and tells you there is none at behest of the people who stole the election. This is the same media that vehemently told you Joe Biden is fit and fine and wanted four more years of him. Yet now we all know he was not even in charge for 90% of his presidency and is ready for a memory care facility. They also told you Capitol Police died on January 6 which is completely false. There was not one death of an officer on or due to January 6. A repeatedly disciplined rogue Cap Police officer killed an un-armed Trump supporter though, but that is oddly overlooked. Where was your outrage when BLM/Antifa et al were burning down government buildings, private businesses, and doing actual harm to citizens and police (some who died) and getting set free by Soros-funded judges?

They have tried to impeach Trump twice (both on fabricated lies), put him through the Mueller Probe, made up 91 charges against him with the help of the White House and billionaires like Reid Hoffman, tried to bankrupt him with fabricated civil suits (Yes, E. Jean Carroll is a serial rape accuser and liar), and tried to assassinate him twice. So, after all of this and a “mugshot” from a fabricated case so they could call him a felon, he won the election handily. Why? Because people with common sense who see right through this baloney have spoken.