Hearing – Victor Fire District Annexation

PUBLIC HEARING

Annexation of Property

Into the Victor Rural District (Application No. 223)

THE RAVALLI COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at 11:30 AM in the Commissioners Conference Room located at the Ravalli County Administrative Center at 215 S. 4th Street (3rd floor) Hamilton, Montana. The purpose of this public hearing is to hear a petition by Benjamin Kolb for Parcel #s 862510 and 956810; that their properties be annexed into the Victor Rural Fire District with decision by Resolution.

