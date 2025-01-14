Hamilton council kicks off new year

by Nathan Boddy

The Hamilton City Council kicked off 2025 by hearing a presentation by Ariella Wells, Executive Director of the Bitterroot Early Learning Network (BELN). Wells’ presentation began by emphasizing the importance of early childhood education for the well-being of the children, but also for “community resilience and economic stability,” of a region.

“Research consistently shows substantial returns on investment in early childhood education,” she said, citing studies that show a $16 dollar return on every $1 invested. That financial benefit, says Wells, manifests itself through “improved educational outcomes, health savings, and reduced social spending.”

Wells cited studies from the Montana Department of Labor and Industry which indicate that in 2023, more than 21,000 Montana parents were unable to participate in the labor force due to family responsibilities and lack of child care, and an additional 45,000 were “underemployed” due to the same reasons.

This, said Wells, “translates to roughly 80% of the state’s labor force.”

Wells encouraged support of two pieces of proposed state legislation, House Bills 2106 and 1787, which collectively aim at increasing access to childcare for Montana families. Furthermore, she asked the council to consider the value of partnerships between government and local businesses, non-profits and child care providers. Such partnerships, she asserted, could broaden the scope of childcare services and integrate them into economic development plans.

“By supporting early childhood education, we invest in our community’s future economic stability and social health,” she said.

As their first annual meeting continued, the council voted to re-elect Councilor Robin Pruitt to another term as Council President, then followed by assigning council representatives to the Planning Commission, the Zoning Board and the North Hamilton Urban Renewal District. Each of last year’s assigned councilors volunteered to continue in their roles, Mitchell, West and Ernst, respectively.

The councilors also reappointed willing members of the public to the Zoning Commission, Planning Board, and Zoning Board of Adjustment. The only change, as noted by Town Planner Matthew Rohrbach, is that Alyssa English, who had previously served on the Zoning Commission, will no longer be on that body as she has taken a position as a Planning Technician with the city.

“We’re going to be soliciting applicants for the Zoning Commission,” said Rohrbach, adding that the chosen member is required to live within city limits. “So, if you know of anyone who wants to join, please have them contact myself or the mayor,” he said.

Rohrbach also provided each of the councilors with a hefty binder which contained application and information for a major subdivision which he said would come before them at a public hearing on Tuesday, January 21.

“I just wanted to encourage you all to take a look over the next two weeks,” he told the councilors, informing them that the application is for a proposed major subdivision, annexation and zone map amendment for a 24.5 acre parcel which lies on the northwest corner of the intersection of Fairgrounds Road and the Eastside Highway. The subdivision would see the development of 212 dwelling units over the course of the next 10 years. The application has been submitted by the Bitter Root Stock Farm Holdings, LLC, which requested that the subdivision be completed as a Planned Unit Development (PUD). PUDs are a type of master-planned area which overlays an underlying zoning district, and does so through integration of specially approved standards that focus on the form of constructed buildings and quality of design. PUDs are permitted under the Hamilton Municipal Code.

According to the Request Summary as provided by city staff to the Planning Board and Zoning Commission, “The applicant has requested a zoning designation of Residential High Density district with a PUD overlay (RH/PUD). Planned unit developments allow for deviation from Hamilton’s zoning, subdivision, and/or public works standards (without having to go through the variance process) in exchange for community benefits and innovative, quality design that would not be achieved through development in strict conformance with existing regulations and standards.”

Both the Planning Board and Zoning Commission have reviewed the application package for the D Lazy S Meadows subdivision, and forwarded their recommendations to the council, who will have ultimate say over its approval.