City of Hamilton Public Hearings

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BEFORE THE HAMILTON ZONING COMMISSION AND

HAMILTON CITY COUNCIL

Zoning Request 2024-05 & Annexation Petition 2024-04 – A request by Dan Brandborg of Totulum LLC, to annex a tract of land that is currently unzoned and to establish a zoning designation of Local Business District (B-1). The property is approximately 7,484 square feet, and addressed as 216 Marcus Street, Hamilton, MT. The property is identified by Ravalli County Tax ID # 622600 and Geocode 13-1468-30-2-02-10-0000, and is legally described as:

A tract of land in and being a portion of Government Lot 2, Section 30, Township 6 North, Range 20 West, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana, and being more particularly described as Parel A, Certificate of Survey No. 4583.

Excepting therefrom that portion deeded to the State of Montana for the benefit and use of its State Highway Commission recorded in Book 101 of Deeds, page 583.

Deed Ref: 503979

The Hamilton Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing to take public comment and consider a recommendation on the zone map amendment request on Monday, February 10, 2025 at 5:30 PM on the 2nd floor of Hamilton City Hall, 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT.

The Hamilton City Council will hold public hearings to take public and make a decision on the zone map amendment request and the annexation petition on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at 7:00 PM, and Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 7:00 PM, during its regular meetings on the 2nd floor of Hamilton City Hall, 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT.

The public may attend and make comment in person, or on the Internet / by phone through Zoom. Instructions are available on the City of Hamilton website www.cityofhamilton.net, or by contacting mrud@cityofhamilton.net or cityclerk@cityofhamilton.net.

Comments prior to the Zoning Commission meeting may be submitted to the Planning Department at mrohrbach@cityofhamilton.net. Comments after the Zoning Commission meeting may be submitted to the City Clerk at cityclerk@cityofhamilton.net. Comments for the Planning Department or City Clerk may also be mailed or delivered in person to 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT 59840. Related materials will be made available on the City of Hamilton website prior to the meetings, and can be obtained by contacting the Planning Department at (406) 363-2101 or mrohrbach@cityofhamilton.net.

