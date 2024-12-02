Thanks from Imagination Library

by Syble Solomon, Coordinator, Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Ravalli County

Due to the efforts of many, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library coordinated and donated a total of 1,485 children’s books for preschoolers to fourth grade to the African Library Project. The books are being delivered to two schools in Kenya. Another 200+ books were donated to local food banks. Darby Elementary School collected over 1,100 books. Daly Elementary and Curious Minds Preschool donated the remaining books.

Many thanks to all who helped make this possible. First and foremost, the students who eagerly participated with the support of Principal Chris Toynbee and Sarah Griffin, teacher, at Darby Elementary; Jessica Dufresne, librarian at Daly Elementary; and Sierra Parke, Director at Curious Minds Preschool.

The UPS Store in Hamilton generously donated the boxes, tape and shipping to the US warehouse in New Orleans. The Greater Bitterroot Women’s Club donated the money to ship the books from the US to Africa. Friends and their kids loaded and carried boxes and my bookclub ladies helped sort hundreds of books by age levels. Chapter One donated packing paper and bookseller David, with volunteer Adlin, packed, taped and delivered the boxes to the UPS Store. Thank you to everyone who made this happen!

Books can change lives, open hearts and create possibilities. We have 1,282 children from birth to five in Ravalli County receiving free books each month from the Imagination Library. To sign up your child go to: imaginationlibraryravallicounty.com or your local library.





