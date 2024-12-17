Stockman Bank to open Stevensville branch

Stockman Bank has announced plans to open a new location in Stevensville. The new bank, located at 318 Main Street, is slated to open in the next few months. This will be Stockman’s first location in the Bitterroot Valley, and its 42nd full-service banking location in Montana.

Simon McCann has been named the Bitterroot Market President. He will oversee and supervise all phases of staffing, lending, operations, planning, and development of the Bitterroot market. McCann, who is currently an AVP, Ag/Commercial Loan Officer at the Stockman Bank in Missoula, has been with Stockman Bank since 2020, after previously lending for a small, community bank in Big Timber where he focused on all aspects of banking.

McCann graduated from MSU-Bozeman, earning a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Business–Farm/Ranch Management with a minor in Economics in 2016 and graduated from the MBA Executive Development Program in 2019. He is also a recent graduate of REAL Montana Class V. McCann is strongly committed to his community through his current and past volunteerism to various non-profit organizations, mostly recently serving on the University of Montana Rodeo Board of Directors and as the Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce Treasurer.

A Montana native, McCann grew up in Havre, spending his youth involved in his uncle’s cow/calf, dryland farming operation on the Hi-Line. His strong agricultural work ethic and western values have been invaluable in his banking career. McCann and his wife, Kelsey, spend their free time with their two young children enjoying all that Montana has to offer. His hobbies include golf, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowmobiling and helping at the ranch when time allows.

“We look forward to opening a bank in Stevensville and serving more of our neighbors throughout this beautiful region of our state,” comments Bob Burns, Stockman Bank Missoula Market President. “Simon and his team will do a great job of expanding Stockman’s unique brand of Montana community banking and a high level of customer service to the Bitterroot Valley.”

Stockman Bank is Montana’s largest, family-owned, community bank, with full-service locations across the state. Founded in 1953, Stockman is uniquely focused on Montana, with comprehensive banking products and services, along with state-of-the-art online and mobile banking, wealth management and insurance services. To learn more visit www.stockmanbank.com.