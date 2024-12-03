Stevensville gets new full-fledged officer

Stevensville Police Chief John Boe has announced that Officer Christopher Pierce graduated from Law Enforcement Officer Basic #185 at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy in Helena on November 8.

Officer Pierce will start his career as the school resource officer (SRO) at the Stevensville School and looks forward to engaging with the faculty, staff and students. Pierce will continue to develop his skill set under the watchful eye of the Stevensville School District and with additional training opportunities afforded by the Montana Law Enforcement Academy.

Pierce will work to grow into a community oriented, engaging professional under the direction of the Stevensville Police Department chief and other members of the department. Pierce looks forward to being home from the academy and getting straight to work with his new responsibilities at the school.

According to Boe, Pierce was a good fit for the school resource officer position and has proven to be an asset to the community. Pierce started the field training program prior to attending the academy and performed above expectations. Pierce, a father of four, understands the roles and expectations of the school resource officer position and looks forward to meeting those responsibilities head on.

Pierce said, “It has been a lifelong dream to become a police officer and I intend on living up to the trust the Stevensville Police Department and community members have placed in me.”