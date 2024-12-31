Scott Teel Hackett was born to his loving parents, Molly and Prescott Hackett of Victor, Montana, on July 22, 1962. Scott was a lifelong farmer and Bitterrooter. He passed away at home on December 29, 2024 with his beloved wife Diane, family members and fabulous, loyal dog Kiss at his side. Scott and his brother, Bruce Hackett, were raised in Victor, and Scott attended UM in Missoula and graduated from MSU with a degree in agricultural economics in 1985. He married his teammate, Diane Bessler, on June 20, 1987, and they resided in Victor, Montana.

Together, Scott and Diane farmed, raised cattle and created a good life. For over 23 years Scott also worked at Farmers State Bank in Victor, retiring in 2010 because his work with the Victor Fire Department had become a full-time job. He believed that no one could do two jobs well. Scott was a lifelong member of the Victor Masonic Lodge, where he was a Past Master. He served in the Victor Fire Department and was an EMT. As Victor Fire Chief for five years, he also managed resources and fire response. He supported the building of a new fire station and a satellite fire station. He was president of the All Valley Fire Council and a Ravalli County Fair superintendent, a member of the Bitterroot Stockgrowers Association, the Victor Cemetery Association, the Fred Burr Water Users Group, and Bitterroot Draft Horse and Mule Club serving on the board, and the Montana Draft Horse and Mule Harness Club (serving as President). In 2024, Scott and Diane were inducted into the Montana Teamster Hall of Fame.

He was an avid outdoorsman– hiking, fishing and teaching himself to sail. Scott’s land conservation practices were led by his constant learning about caring for land. He wanted to improve the health of land while maximizing public access for hiking, hunting, and enjoying nature. One of Scott’s final big projects was to work for years to place the 560-acre Hackett ranch into a conservation easement to preserve the land for future generations.

There was a gentle, private kindness about Scott. He baked bread for an elderly neighbor, chopped wood for another, assisted with fence building, and did countless kindnesses for people at the bank.

Scott is survived by his wife, Diane, parents Molly and Prescott, brother Bruce (Julie), and many other immediate family members, both in Montana and elsewhere.

A memorial service and Masonic Rites will be held on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. at the Victor Fire Station with fellowship to follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his honor may be made to the Victor Fire Department or charity of your choice. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family atwww.whitesittfuneralhome.com.