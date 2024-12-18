Notice – Pet Incinerator, Stevensville

Legal Notice:

We, at Rainbow to Rest, are committed to providing compassionate and respectful end-of-life services for pets in the comfort of their own home. In an effort to further enhance our offerings, we would like to inform the community of the installation of a pet incinerator at our facility.

Key Details:

• Purpose: The new incinerator will be used exclusively for the respectful cremation of pets that have been euthanized, offering pet owners a dignified option for their pet’s final arrangements.

• Location: 3701 Eastside Hwy, Stevensville, MT 59870

• Installation Date: Spring 2025

We assure the public that all equipment will meet state and local environmental regulations. Proper safety measures and best practices will be followed to ensure that the process is conducted with the utmost respect and care.

Should you have any questions or concerns regarding the installation or operation of the incinerator, please contact us at (406) 589-2199 or rainbowtorest@gmail.com. We appreciate your understanding and support as we continue to serve our community in providing a gentle and loving service for your cherished pets.

BS 12-18-24.

