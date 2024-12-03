Local marksmanship club completes busy year

The Bitterroot Marksmanship Club (BMC), in collaboration with the Darby Public Schools, hosted their first air rifle marksmanship match on November 2, in the Darby High School main gymnasium. The match, titled “Tin Cup 2024,” had participation from youth teams from Walla Walla, Washington, Billings, Belgrade, Missoula and the Bitterroot Marksmanship Club from Ravalli County.

The match was sanctioned by the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) and was in the standard format of 20 shots each in kneeling, prone and standing. The match was open to the general public for viewing. The Bitterroot Marksmanship A Team took second place in the Sporter Class and team member Alaina Hein placed third overall.

Other A team members are Alexis Bibby, Gabe Nott and Rowan Watson. Their score of 1945 was a new club record.

The club also sponsored their annual adult charity Turkey Shoot at their range November 19-21. Over 50 individuals and 10 teams participated. The $700 in proceeds will be donated to the Darby Bread Box to assist families in need over the holidays. This year’s high male score was a super 47. It was shot by Darby Town Marshall, TJ Gibson. His wife, Ashley Gibson, had the high female score of 46. The Red Ryder Rangers claimed the title of repeat Team Champions. The team is composed of Les Myers, Lou Behling, Ted Hayes and Shannon Harris. Their score of 170 narrowly beat the 163 score shot by the teams “Fire and Flood” and “Huf Harted.”

To finish the 2024-2025 season, the BMC has three anticipated matches. They will compete in the Montana State Championship in Missoula in February, the Montana State Junior Olympics in March, and they hope to qualify two teams to participate in the CMP’s Western Regionals in Salt Lake City in April.

The Bitterroot Marksmanship Club was formed in late winter of 2021 with the support of the Darby Rodeo Association and the Town of Darby. Their range is located on the Darby Rodeo Grounds in the quonset building. The club is a 501c3 nonprofit, eligible for tax beneficial donations.

From club formation until October 2023, the club leadership focused on funding and completing significant infrastructure improvements to make the quonset usable as well as the purchase of all necessary rifles and range equipment. In October 2023, the club held its ceremonial First Shot Ceremony and youth practice began shortly after. Now, in its second season, the club is currently near its maximum capacity of 20 youth with youth residences as far north as Victor and as far south as the West Fork. Currently, youth ages range from 10-15, which bodes well for the future.

The club is looking for sponsorship and donations. There are adult positions on the committee available as well to those interested. Youth who are interested are also encouraged to contact Club Public Relations Officer Laura Lindenlaub at lauralogger@icloud.com.