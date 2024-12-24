Local warrior gets new wheels

by Nathan Boddy

Mariya Moore, the driving force behind the local ‘Wheels For A Warrior’ program, spoke with heartfelt words on Thursday, December 19th as her efforts resulted in another vehicle being passed to a deserving area veteran.

“I feel like my son is looking down on us right now,” she said, “as well as the rest of our vets that aren’t here, and smiling.”

Moore’s own son, Austin, who died in 2022, had served with the U.S. military in Afghanistan. His experience and injuries are part of what led Moore to see the critical needs faced by veterans within their own communities. Those realizations led to her creating the Wheels For A Warrior program which Moore spearheads with the support of Hamilton Automotive Repair, Western Rockies Radio and scores of other businesses who donate their time, efforts and financial assistance. The program, now in its third year, selects a veteran and honors them with a donation of a well-maintained, fully licensed and insured vehicle.

Moore says that annual selection of a veteran is not an easy task, especially given that they accept nominations from throughout the valley. This year, they had to narrow the candidate from a pool of 30 eligible veterans.

“We want to help them all,” said Moore.

Ultimately, this year’s recipient was veteran Harry Swinson, who, Moore explained, lost his wife to a medical emergency earlier this year and is now raising his stepchildren by himself.

“He’s gone through a lot,” said Moore. “Not only does he deserve this because of his commitment to our community, but the selflessness that he’s had, and what he’s stepped up to do.”

Moore also said that this year’s fundraising was sufficient to not only provide Swinson with the Toyota, but also to provide some vehicle assistance for other veterans as well. All the funding raised by the program remains 100% within the Bitterroot Valley.

The vehicle that Swinson received is a 2013 Toyota Camry, which was provided by Larry and Diane Winters of Stevensville. Moore explained that the Wheels for A Warrior program often likes to provide SUVs, on account of their size but that they couldn’t pass up on the Camry because it was in such good shape.

During the presentation of the vehicle on Thursday night, Harry and his family were brought to Hamilton’s Main Street in style, riding in a stretch SUV limousine provided by Royal Limousine Services. Upon arrival, they were greeted by Santa Claus (City Mayor, Dominic Farrenkopf) and a crowd of no less than 40 supporters who gave Harry a warm welcome.

Mariya Moore spoke to the crowd, giving thanks to the many businesses that helped make the car donation possible, before Nick Nichols of Hamilton Automotive Repair presented Swinson with the keys to his new car.

The event ended with a drawing for a Ruger American 243 Rifle, provided by Frontier Guns and Ammo, the proceeds for which were given directly back to the Wheels For A Warrior program.

As Moore spoke to the crowd, she also implored the community businesses to always consider the many talented and dedicated veterans who might be looking for work.

“If you can offer a trade, or if you have a service you can offer up,” she said as a reminder, “our vets in this community, they’re loved, and they’re appreciated.”