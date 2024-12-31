Kent Thomas Connor, 85, of Corvallis, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2024 at his home of natural causes. Kent was born on March 1, 1939 in Butte, Montana, the son of Thomas Joseph Connor and Lois Beth (McCauley) Connor.

Kent was raised on a ranch in Melrose, Montana where he attended grade school. He completed high school at Beaverhead County High School, Dillon, in 1957. He attended what was then Montana State College in Bozeman, Montana where he met his future wife, Mary Lou Lindlief, from Divide.

Kent and Mary Lou were married in Butte on September 10, 1960. After graduating college in December 1961, he returned to the family ranch in Melrose. He was drafted into the Army in January 1962 and received a hardship discharge to return home to work on the ranch, finishing out his military duties in the reserves.

Their first son Jeffrey arrived in May 1964, then Craig in December 1965, and David in May 1967.

Kent and the family moved from Melrose to Corvallis in December 1973 and continued ranching and after a few years also began milking cows. In 1975, he bought his first team of Belgian draft horses followed over the years by breeding and raising draft horses. He and Mary Lou were founding members of the Bitterroot Draft and Driving Club, of which he served for many years as the club president. He was also active in the Montana Draft Horse and Mule Association, helping with the state show in Deer Lodge as well as helping with haying demonstrations using the beaverslide at the Grant Kohrs Ranch. Kent and Mary Lou were inducted into the Montana Teamster Hall of Fame. One highlight in Kent’s draft horse experience was being the wagon master for the pink (faded red) wagon circle for the Big Drive of ’89. Kent, along with Mary Lou, joined later by their son Craig, operated Pioneer Carriage Services and could be seen in various community parades, festivals and weddings throughout the valley.

In his personal life it was God, family, and horses. If any of these could be combined it was even better. Kent was a member of the Hamilton Assembly of God Church and served for many years as a board member. Kent was always willing to lend a hand, had a dry sense of humor and loved talking to people and telling stories of his early days of ranching.

Kent is survived by his wife, Mary Lou, at the family ranch outside Corvallis; sons, Jeffrey Connor (Timothy Millan) of Mount Vernon, WA and Craig Connor (Richard Sherman) of Corvallis; and a foster daughter, Kim (Greg) Barnes of Gig Harbor, WA.

Kent was preceded in death by his father, Tom Connor; mother, Lois Connor; older sister, Joan Marie Connor; and son, David Connor.

Kent will be missed by family and friends but is now peacefully with the Lord and Savior.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 3, 2025 from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. at the Daly-Leach Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 11 a.m. at the Hamilton Assembly of God Church with a reception following. Burial will take place at the Corvallis Cemetery. The services may be livestreamed at Hamiltonag.org, Hamilton Assembly of God Facebook or later on YouTube. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.