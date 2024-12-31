Joshua A. Felker, 45, of Missoula, Montana, passed away at home on December 17, 2024, after a long struggle with illness.

Josh was born in Prosser, Washington, on January 7, 1979, to Dennis Felker and Lory Kearney. He moved to Missoula, where he attended the University of Montana.

This crucifix was crafted by one of the most extraordinary minds many of us have had the privilege to know. The raw emotion, pain, and story of Joshua Felker’s life are embodied in this stunning piece of art. The words “WHY” inscribed on the trash can reflect the deep questions that echoed through his journey. Through this amazing piece of art, Josh also portrayed his battle with cancer, a challenge he faced from childhood, symbolized by the incorporation of his titanium leg.

While many who face hardship can look back on times when life was carefree, Josh never knew such a moment. He grew up without knowing a life free from cancer or worry. Yet, for all of us who grew up alongside him, that weight was never ours to bear. In his strength, Josh had an incredible ability to make us forget our own struggles, allowing us to see only the joy and love he shared.

A rare soul, an amazing, brilliant son, and the best of friends, Josh was finally freed from the pain and battles he faced on the 3rd Tuesday of December, 2024. His life and friendship touched countless hearts, and while we grieve his loss, it is a comfort to know he is now at peace, free from suffering.

Josh is preceded in passing by his father Dennis Felker, grandparents Ken Kearney and Martin and Cigne Felker, uncle Steve Kearney, and cousin Cavin Firestone.

Josh is survived by his mother, Lory Peterson and stepfather, Don Peterson, grandma Shirly Kearney, aunts Marcy (Dale) Firestone, Kay Kearney, Patti Gordon, and Margie Morrow, as well as stepbrothers Ron Bahr, Jason Bahr, and Peter Stevens. Additional survivors include cousins Tristan Firestone, Frank Kearney, Colton Preston, Hillary Main, Rindy Morrow, Cody Morrow, Jessica Morrow, as well as many friends, both young and old.

Joshua (Shua) we love you, we will never forget you, and we will miss you until we meet again.