Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ Goren

Jacqueline “Jackie” Ruth Goren of Stevensville, MT, passed away on December 21, 2024, after a brief battle with cancer.

Jackie was born on March 25, 1952, in Boston, Massachusetts, a fact easily recognizable from her accent, especially after a few cocktails. She grew up in Quincy, Massachusetts, and lived there into her twenties. Then, she went on to ramble the country, making homes in Key West, Laguna Beach, and Las Vegas before finally finding her forever home in Stevensville.

From all accounts, Stevensville is where Jackie found her “family.” She was the proud owner of the Full Moon Saloon in Stevi for many years, hosting innumerable community events, from birthday parties to fish fries to celebrations of life. Stevensville is also where Jackie met the love of her life, John Holt.

During the summers, Jackie and John could be found floating in the rivers of Western Montana or on the golf course. Jackie loved the sun and would spend hours basking in it. Jackie also loved her cat, Ziggy. She affectionately called him “my boy.” Don’t worry; Ziggy has found a wonderful new home where he is loved immensely.

Speaking of love, no one loved as unconditionally and as warmly as Jackie. She was always ready with a smile and kiss. And she never took for granted that people knew she loved them. She said it openly and often. Jackie greeted you with a “Hi, Honey” and left you with a “Love you, bye-bye” whenever you saw her. She demonstrated her love in many ways: food in the belly, mending a much-loved article of clothing, offering a place to stay when life was tough, meeting for coffee, and sharing a glass of wine. We will miss these gestures and words, but if you pay close attention, you’ll notice the traces of this love in how you love others.

Jackie was a fiercely independent woman. As evidence of this, she planned on driving herself to the hospital the day she was admitted. Jackie hated people fussing over her. She most likely will hate that we are planning a celebration of life for her. Sorry Jackie, this one’s for us. We hope you understand.

A million things could and will be said about Jackie, but I will wrap this up in keeping with her wishes. Jackie was a great friend to many and will be missed beyond words.

Jackie is preceded in death by her soulmate, John Holt; her mother, Frances Kramer; her father, Sydney Goren; her stepfather, George Goodwin; and many, many friends from Stevensville. They are most likely all spending time together, getting in lots of mischief, pushing the limits of what is reasonable, and having a blast while doing it.

Jackie is survived by her sister, Maggie Horner; nieces Meghan deVos and Elisabeth Grant; stepchildren Matt Lanes (Loretta), Traci Jolly (Bill), and Jack Polanchek; step-grandchildren Cassie (Cole), Keely (Derek), Alyssa, Elisabeth (Albert), Riley, and Drew, and step-great-grandchildren Wyatt, Novalie, Waylon, Nora, Alex, and Brynlee.

As mentioned above, and to Jackie’s exasperation, her life will be celebrated on January 11th at 2:00 p.m. at the High Country Club in Stevensville. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.