by J. Thomas, Stevensville

An article in the Bitterroot Star the week of 11-3-24 introduced us to the new microchip gas manufacturing plant being built here in Stevensville. When near the end of the article, many reassurances of safety measures being taken compelled me to read up on the topic. What I found overwhelmed me.

There are over 30 gases needed in the development of the chips, different gases for each stage of development. Learning about the gases that will be manufactured was frightening, to say the least.

Most of the gases needed for production are, and I quote, “extremely toxic.” A few examples are:

Arsine gas from the Arsenic group. Arsine is needed for the ‘doping’ process. “It is a colorless and almost odorless, flammable, highly toxic gas which has been used as a chemical warfare agent; extremely toxic by inhalation.”

Then there is Boron gas, also used in the doping stage. It has been shown to cause male and female reproductive toxicity, genetic defects, cancer and other mutagenicities. It too is extremely flammable, and “if exposed to moisture it releases toxic corrosive gases causing eye, skin and oral corrosion.”

Next we have Fluorine, from the Halogen gases. “The most reactive element known, so that asbestos, water and silicon burst into flame in its presence.” Again, highly toxic.

At this point I could not go on with my research. It was too disturbing.

Here is yet one more example of our community learning of something after the fact. No discussion, inquiries, or input from the residents allowed. Just like the rare earth mine, and the roundabout on 93. Now this.

15 new highly paid jobs! What a trade off.

Heads up, Stevensville and the Bitterroot Valley!





