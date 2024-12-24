Hamilton city council wraps up year

by Nathan Boddy

The Hamilton City Council wrapped up its business in a quick meeting on Tuesday, December 17, and put a close to most council business for the year 2024. Mayor Dominic Farrenkopf officiated over the meeting without wavering from his seasonal role as Santa Claus, even handing out chocolates to councilors and members of the public as the meeting got underway.

The relatively short agenda included the appointment of Justin Freeman as a probationary police officer for the City of Hamilton. Freeman, who has previously served the City of Hamilton as a member of the Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department, is also an active member of the National Guard. Police Chief Steve Snavely informed the council that Freeman had passed all phases of the city’s selection process and received certification by the Police Commission on December 11 of this year.

Chief Snavely also updated the council on plans that he has for the city police department in the coming year, including a new mentorship program. According to Snavely, half of millennial-aged hires report that mentorship is, “the most important factor when accepting a new job,” and that mentorships can result in increased retention rates among employees as well as a higher job satisfaction rate.

“I’m really excited to get this program up and running,” said Snavely. “It’s never been done here at the police department or within the city that I know of.” Snavely went on to express optimism that the program could be replicated within other city departments.

Chief Snavely also informed the councilors that three of his officers – Chris Lueck, Randy Eppinger and Kimberly Holmes – participated in the ‘Shop With a Cop,’ along with officers from Darby, and Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office. The Shop With a Cop program, which is widely replicated across the country, provides donated funds to be distributed to children, nominated by their school districts, for a day of Christmas shopping. The officers serve as accompaniment and chaperone during the event, with an overall goal of developing bonds between youth and law enforcement.

Assistant Fire Chief Tyson Woods gave the city councilors an update on the Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department, which he reported had responded to 344 calls so far in 2024, with two more weeks before the year’s end. Woods also informed the councilors that he was able to attend the Stock Farm Community Christmas Party, and along with the help of the Hamilton Volunteer Firefighter Association, was able to distribute 100 smoke detectors and hand out junior firefighter helmets to kids.

“There’s a lot of people that said they are living in campers and do not have smoke detectors,” he said, expressing the hope that their condition can be made safer.

The City Council also adopted a job description that will be used as the city moves forward in seeking a permanent Fire Chief. City attorney Karen Mahar informed the council that the job description was built upon a base of requirements as expressed by Montana statutes, but also includes some items specific to Hamilton firefighting efforts as agreed upon by the HVFA and the Hamilton Rural Fire District.

Mahar also detailed the process by which the position would be filled, including the selection committee which will include city staff, a council representative and representatives from both rural and city fire departments.

“We’re on a pretty prompt deadline,” said Mahar, but explained that the posting of the position will take place prior to Christmas, with the hopes that interviews can begin in January.

City councilmember Rod Pogachar volunteered to fill the councilor position on the selection committee, a selfless act which would appear to be at odds with the Grinch-themed hat he wore during the meeting.