Dog owners get trap training

by John Dowd

Montana is widely considered an outdoorsman’s paradise. For the people that live here, and no matter their occupation, everyone at some point will be getting outside. Ahead of adventures, many people think about taking courses like first aid or even basic survival before they go. However, an organization out of Bigfork is offering a different kind of training that particularly applies to dog owners in the state.

Given that Montana has the second highest percentage of dogs per household, according to worldpopulationreview.com, it should be no surprise that it is home to such an organization committed to dog safety in the outdoors. Last week, Montana K9 Safety visited Bug Out Montana in Corvallis to give one of their free courses on keeping dogs safe around trapping. The course was geared towards any dog owners, but particularly those that take their dogs on walks in the wilderness.

The presentation was given by trainers Racheal Vargas and Gary Forman. According to Forman, co-founder of Montana K9 Safety, “you’ve probably been near a trap site and never known it.” Forman has made it his mission to help dog owners across the state keep their pets safe.

When speaking on his inspiration, Forman spoke about an experience after he retired that changed his life and convinced him to pursue this training across the state. During a scenario with his son, who had recently returned from military deployment, mental concerns put his son in a dangerous place. Forman almost got into an altercation with his son and it was only when Forman’s dog stepped in and comforted his son, that the tension instantly dropped. According to Forman, when speaking on his son’s condition, “It wasn’t the medications he needed; he needed a dog.” Forman said this was the sign he needed to pursue something that would put more dogs in people’s lives and help people protect their best friends.

“My dog Sam was the inspiration for me,” said Forman. “We’re not just saving human lives anymore, we’re saving dog lives, because we know they are there for us.” These thoughts were echoed by Vargas, who was a nurse and now advocates for dog safety. Vargas said this kind of training is important for dog owners because, “there is obviously not a doggie ambulance,” so since “just about everyone in Montana will be working or recreating in the outdoors,” she believes they should learn how to deal with various scenarios they may encounter if they have a pet.

The free training primer, held last week, saw an attendance of over 25 people, including a variety of viewpoints on the subject of trapping.

The training included concepts such as state trapping regulations, preventative measures to keep dogs out of traps, familiarity with traps they may encounter, methods to safely get a dog out of a trap and potential injuries a dog may get from a trap and how to deal with these. They also looked at a dog-oriented first aid kit and a kit dog owners should carry, either in their nearby vehicle or on their person while hiking with their dogs, that would allow them the ability to remove their dog from a trap with limited injury. One of the main points reiterated during the training was how dog owners should endeavor to remain situationally aware, especially during the trapping season.

Vargas spoke about U.S. Forest Service roads, saying trappers will often set up trap sites near these locations. The trainers advised dog owners to look for bad smells, tracks going in but not coming out, trucks parked with numerous buckets in the bed among other trapper supplies and more. Sometimes there are posted signs, but not always. According to Vargas, this is because trappers want to avoid “hunter harassment,” and vandalism of their traps. They can also have their traps stolen, or even their catches stolen, both of which can be expensive losses.

Trappers are required to report any dogs caught in traps, and so anyone whose dog gets caught should endeavor to get the ALS number and report the event. All traps are required to have a little metal tag attached with the trap owner’s ALS number.

Vargas advised that reporting helps maintain setbacks and trapper limitations, as well as trap-free areas and areas that specifically allow trapping, in order for both activities to occur safely.

“Whether you agree or disagree with trapping, that’s not what we are here for,” said Forman. “Either way, we need to learn to share,” and, “If we don’t get along, we’re gonna lose it.”

In Ravalli County, some recent regulations were changed to open up more areas to trapping. It is important to note that many seasonally closed roads allow trappers to set traps directly on the road, without any setbacks. On trails, traps must be set at least 50 feet off the trail. However, according to Vargas, “a dog can easily travel 50 feet.” This is why they suggest owners keep close watch on their dogs, and use a leash if possible. “There’s never been a dog caught in a trap that was on a leash.”

Many people can find themselves in conflict with trapping areas while out looking for Christmas trees, cross country skiing or snowshoeing, or even taking a walk with their dogs. According to Vargas, there are around 2,700 registered trappers across the state, and so going to areas during the season where known trapping could be occurring can increase the probability of a dog getting caught.

Forman said, “We can learn to prevent our dogs from getting into a trap if we learn to ‘profile’ areas,” a term used a lot in law enforcement. He took the term from his time in law enforcement and uses it to refer to compiling a number of seemingly benign observations on people, activities and clues that together point to a high probability of an activity or agenda. In other words, if an owner notices signs of trapping in an area, and a “profile” starts to take shape, it is probably a good idea for the dog and the owner to go somewhere else. Sometimes, the bait in traps can draw dogs, just like it draws the furbearers that it is meant to bring in. This means just being in an area with traps can draw a dog to them.

The trainers also explained that, unlike what popular opinion may suggest, most dogs will not lose a leg. Common foot-hold traps are not built to damage an animal severely, due to unwanted damage to the hides of furbearers. Broken bones would cause damage, diminishing the hide’s value. Most often the trap will lock just around the ankle, and prevent the knuckle from fitting through. The problem arises when the animals are there for an extended period of time. The constant movement of a limb back and forth can cause lacerations. If a dog is left for hours in a trap, they may even start biting at the trap or their limb. The trap can also cause lack of blood flow if the limb is there for too long, which in the cold can be dangerous.

According to Forman, a lot of protection for the dog comes down to prior “desensitization” to the dog regarding traps. This means getting a dog used to sitting still, and used to a “holding pressure” on its ankle and paw. If a dog will sit still if it gets caught, this substantially increases its resistance to injury while trapped. “That can save a dog’s life,” said Forman.

Owners should also be advised that there are often multiple traps in an area if there is already one found. Caution should be used when approaching a trapped pet.

For rescuing a dog from a trap, the trainers discussed various techniques for getting a dog out of a trap, and suggested people carry with them a basic kit with tools like zip ties, gloves, aviation wire cutters, vice grip pliers and several extra leashes among other things. Another important consideration was a muzzle to keep the dog from biting its savior, though the trainers also taught course-takers a simple trick to utilize a leash as a make-shift muzzle. These supplies, along with a basic dog first aid kit, can help turn a traumatic incident into simply an uncomfortable one.

Montana K9 Safety is always looking for locations to hold trainings. People can reach out to them, and they themselves often reach out to locations. In the case of last week’s training, they reached out to Bug Out Montana, knowing the business likes to provide all kinds of outdoor and survival training. Bug Out Montana hosts various classes on survival, martial arts, off-grid living and more.

Even though Montana K9 Safety is based in Bigfork, the organization works all across the state giving similar trainings, including first response to dog injuries, dog CPR, pet disaster response and much more. More information about them can be found at montanak9safety.com or by calling them at (406) 314-7024. For information about Bug Out Montana, interested parties can call (406) 552- 8246.