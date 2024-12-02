Dear ‘Proud Montana Dems’

by James K. Rummell, Corvallis

I am a refugee here in the beautiful state of Montana. I used to live south of Darby, way south of Darby, in a state called California. I was a fifth generation Californian and loved the diverse landscapes in the second most beautiful state (after Montana of course) in this wonderful USA. In fact I like to say that California is a 5 star hotel run by very bad management. But California began to completely change when the Democrats took more power. Places that I once loved turned into a complete disaster. You couldn’t go anywhere without homeless people harassing you as soon as you exited your car. Parks and beaches were full of trash and human waste. Restaurants were a gauntlet to even get in the door and you were always afraid that someone would mug you. When you got a chance to go into the beautiful Sierra Nevada mountains, you were confronted by most of the landscape covered with graffiti in Spanish, as the Mexican gangs controlled most of the mountain areas so they could grow marijuana on public lands.

The state government had turned almost completely Democrat. Out of 100 members in the state assembly, 15 were Republican. They, and we, didn’t get a vote that even mattered. And the state became a complete crap hole.

So, we left. Sold our beautiful home, left our wonderful friends, and moved to a “red” state. Along with thousands of other mostly conservative former Californians. In fact, there’s a Facebook page called “Leaving California.”

Here’s a great idea for all you “proud Montana Democrats.” Leave, move to Commiefornia with “your people.” Don’t stay here and screw up Montana like you totally screwed up California. Oh, you have other choices, Oregon, Washington, or how about that wonderful state of Delaware? They just elected a trans congressman, or is it congresswoman? They don’t even know. Just get out!





