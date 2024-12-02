Daines, the backstabber

by Les Waldron, Hamilton

Things move quickly, nowadays. And, if I’m not mistaken, Senator Steve Daines (RINO-MT) is the very first elected Republican to back-stab President-elect Trump… this time around.

Fast work, Senator.

Montanans and the American electorate gave President-elect Trump a clear mandate. President-elect Trump signaled clearly to the Senate his preference for a Senate Majority Leader. President-elect Trump, the leader of the GOP, should get his picks for office, including a senate leader who will work with him to enact his agenda.

But Sen. Daines is much too self-important for that, much too dedicated to the Old Corruption. He nominated and supported fellow back-stabber Senator Thune (RINO-SD). Clearly, the GOP swamp-creatures have no intention of honoring the will of the voters. Nor will GOP swamp-creatures like Daines work with President-elect Trump to save America.

It is time for them to go.





