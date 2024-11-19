Stevensville council addresses parking, traffic issues

by John Dowd

During last week’s Stevensville Town Council meeting, a situation regarding parking in front of a local coffee shop was the main topic of discussion. Within the last couple weeks, the Town has made efforts to close the street parking in front of Ahava Coffee on Main Street across from Kodiak Jax.

At the beginning of the meeting, there were several comments from both the public and from town staff regarding this decision. One comment that stood out in support of the Town’s actions was from Jim Crews, who sent in a letter. Crews stated the actions were, in his opinion, not an attack on the business, but merely an action to deal with an obvious safety hazard.

A comment criticizing the decision came from the council. According to Council Member Stacie Barker, she feels the conversation about the parking should have been done in person, instead of over the phone. According to her, the Town should have met with the owners in person and should have worked out a plan ahead of time. “I don’t think it was handled very professionally,” said Barker. She also stated, “We should work together to find a solution.”

Council Member Wally Smith agreed with Barker’s comments, and added, “I’m in full agreement that we should try to work with her.”

However, Mayor Bob Michalson commented at the end of the meeting, stating that they tried, and even went to the coffee shop a couple times. He claimed there was little response, and they called to contact the owners to state that the Town was starting the process of closing off parking. He said he intends to work with the owner as well, but something had to be done immediately. According to the mayor, people can still park across the street, in the parking lot in front of Kodiak Jax.

Michalson then stated that the area is dangerous and “we all know it.” He added, “My obligation as mayor is to serve the public. It’s a very popular place, but we have a liability with the parking.” He observed that people parking there need to step out into the street to exit their vehicles, and drivers can’t see around that corner.

The mayor added that they may be able to look at, and possibly shorten, the “no-parking” area there, but “I just want to do the right thing for the town.”

The mayor’s concerns were echoed by Stevensville Chief of Police, John Boe. According to Boe, the last accident that occurred there was really recent. It involved a truck and trailer coming through and ripping a lady’s vehicle from bumper to bumper. This nearly totaled the vehicle, yet the trailer was going the speed limit. “There was just nothing he could do,” added Boe. The mayor chimed back in, stating that he knows many semis are now avoiding the path, and going all the way around, because the curves are too tight, even to deliver to Burnt Fork Market. Both the mayor and the chief added that they are also planning to re-paint the crosswalks in that area as well.

Continuing projects on traffic safety in town, the council looked at placing a 15 MPH speed sign at the corner of East 3rd Street and Railroad Ave. According to Chief Boe, there is a sign coming from the other way. According to the mayor, “Somebody could say, well, I didn’t see the sign. Well, now you will.” The council voted to approve the sign placement.

Additionally, the Town looked at replacing a yield sign with a stop sign at the same corner. Chief Boe commented, saying that he believes it will prevent future incidents at that location. He has found that “the yield is typically a ‘suggestion,’ apparently, to some motorists.” This way, drivers will have no choice but to stop there. This vote passed as well.

The mayor gave an update on the town’s water meter situation. According to him, they are now down to 66 meters left to replace, from over 200 when he started. They have also cut the lost water from 15 million gallons down to just 11 million with the meter project alone.

At the end of the meeting, Michalson spoke during the executive report about the Turkey Trot. This program is usually done by the mayor of Hamilton. It is a fundraiser, where the mayor would go around, dressed as a turkey, and visit various businesses in Hamilton, Stevensville and Darby. The money collected in each town is donated to each area’s corresponding food pantry. However, this year Mayor Dominic Farrenkopf has found himself unable to do all three towns, and had to reach out for help from the other two mayors, both of whom agreed to help.

According to Mayor Farrenkopf, “I started the Turkey Trot in 2018. My wife made me a turkey costume and I went through the towns of Hamilton, Stevensville and Darby, raising money for those communities’ food banks. I simply ask people to put a dollar in the cornucopia, and the money I raise as I walk around each town is donated. Over the years, people have been extremely generous, which I appreciate. I did do the Turkey Trot in Hamilton this year on Friday, November 15. With my new position at Sapphire Lutheran Homes, I was unable to trot the town of Darby or the town of Stevensville this year. Thankfully, Nancy McKinney, Mayor of Darby, stepped up and did her food drive on Saturday, November 16. Stevensville Mayor, Bob Michalson, has agreed to do the Turkey Trot for me in Stevensville this year. He will trot around Stevensville this Friday, November 22. I appreciate them picking up the baton and carrying on! If you don’t get an opportunity to see one of us mayors, head down to your local food bank, and drop off a dollar!”

At 10 a.m. on Friday, Michalson will don the turkey suit and travel down Main Street visiting local businesses. According to Michalson, “It’s good for the community, and for the pantry.” All the funds he will raise will go to Pantry Partners, located in Stevensville. Michalson said he has donated to them before when he had to give his campaign’s funds in the past. “They are very good for the community,” said Michalson, who jumped at the chance to give back.