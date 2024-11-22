RFP – Marcus Street study, Hamilton

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS



MARCUS STREET MULTI-MODAL PLANNING AND DESIGN STUDY

CITY OF HAMILTON, MT



November 18, 2024

The City of Hamilton is seeking proposals from qualified firms to develop a multi-modal planning and design study for an approximate 1.5 mile section of Marcus Street/SR 269 in Hamilton, MT.

This project was selected as part of the 2023 round of Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant funding. The consultant will be required to provide comprehensive planning, design, and environmental analysis for the project as well as grant administration. The full request for proposals (RFP), which includes the scope of work and expected deliverables, is available on the City of Hamilton website at www.cityofhamilton.net and from the Hamilton City Clerk’s Office at 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT.

Proposals shall be emailed to the Hamilton City Clerk at cityclerk@cityofhamilton.net by the proposal due date. For alternative delivery methods please contact the City Clerk. Responses must be received by the City Clerk’s Office no later than 5:00 p.m., Friday, December 20, 2024. Late responses will not be accepted and any response received after the due date and time will be returned unopened.

The City of Hamilton and its agents reserve the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive any formality or technicality. Questions regarding the Marcus Street Multi-Modal Planning and Design Study RFP may be directed to Hamilton Director of Public Works Donny Ramer, (406) 363-6717, dpw@cityofhamilton.net

BS 11-20, 11-27-24.

MNAXLP