Local election results – deeply red

With another election season behind us, the results come as no surprise to most, with the state once again going solidly Republican. In local elections, Republicans swept all open positions in Ravalli County.

Statewide voter turnout was 597,525 ballots cast from a total of 802,206 registered voters or 74.4%. Voter turnout in Ravalli County was a whopping 80.09%, with a total of 29,677 votes cast out of 37,053 registered voters.

In the presidential race, Republican Donald Trump garnered 343,049 votes statewide (58%) while Democrat Kamala Harris received 225,267 (38%). In Ravalli County, the margin was even greater, with Trump receiving 20,171 votes (68%) to Harris’ 8,382 votes (28%).

In the U.S. Senate race, Republican Tim Sheehy upended Democrat incumbent Jon Tester’s bid for a fourth term. Statewide, Sheehy garnered 53% of the vote to Tester’s 45%. In Ravalli County, the margin was even greater, with Sheehy getting 63% to Tester’s 34%.

Republican incumbent Ryan Zinke garnered 52% of the votes for U.S. Representative in the 1st Congressional District (West). His Democratic opponent Monica Tranel captured 45% of the vote.

In statewide elections, Republican incumbent Governor Greg Gianforte fended off a challenge from Democrat Ryan Busse. Gianforte captured 59% of the vote to Busse’s 38%. Republican incumbent Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen defeated Democrat Jesse Mullen, 61% to 35%. Republican incumbent Austin Knudsen retained his seat as Attorney General, defeating Democrat Ben Alke. Republican James Brown defeated Democrat John Repke for the State Auditor position, Republican Susie Hedalen defeated Democrat Shannon O’Brien for State Superintendent of Public Instruction, and Republican Bowen Greenwood defeated Democrat Erin Farris-Olsen for Clerk of the Supreme Court. Cory Swanson was chosen over Jeremiah Lynch for Chief Justice of the Supreme Court (non-partisan) and Katherine Bidegarey was selected over Dan Wilson for Supreme Court Justice #3 (non-partisan).

In Senate District 44, Republican incumbent Theresa Manzella won handily, capturing 10,107 votes (71%) to Democrat Cade Scatolini’s 3,992 votes (28%). In House District 86, Republican incumbent David Bedey handily defeated Democrat Jeff Kempka, 4,688 (71%) to 1,859 (28%), respectively. Republican incumbent Ron Marshall (HD 86) easily defeated Democrat Tammie Milligan. Newcomer Republicans Kathy Love (HD 85) and Greg Overstreet (HD 88) also had no trouble winning their seats.

Local election results

SD 44

Theresa Manzella – 10,107 (71%)

Cade Scatolini – 3,992 (28%)

HD 85

Kathy Love – 5,611 (77%)

Laura Mae Jackson – 1,678 (23%)

HD 86

David Bedey – 4,688 (71%)

Jeff Kempka – 1,859 (28%)

HD 87

Ron Marshall – 5,307 (77%)

Tammie Milligan – 1,817 (25%)

HD 88

Greg Overstreet – 4,988 (70%)

Evan Schroedel – 2,155 (30%)