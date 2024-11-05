Hearing – Stevensville Traffic Code Amendment

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is Hereby Given that the Town Council of the Town of Stevensville will hold a Public Hearing to amend Ordinance No. 135 Sec.10.06.100 Speed Restrictions (3), updating proposed changes to the Stevensville Traffic Code of the Town of Stevensville to read: “ (h) E. 3rd Street to E. 2nd Street via Railroad Ave” “Future amendments to Sec. 10.06.100 (3) and (4) may be set by resolution.”

1st reading of Ordinance No. 135 will take place at the 11-14-24 Town Council Meeting and the 2nd reading will take place at the 12-12-24 Town Council Meeting.

Comments may be given on the 1st reading of Ordinance No. 135 orally at the Public Hearing Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 6:30 pm and at the 2nd reading of Ordinance No. 135 at the Public Hearing on December 12, 2024, at 6:30 pm. Comments can also be given to the Town Clerk at PO Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870, email townclerk@townofstevensville.gov<mailto:townclerk@townofstevensville.gov> or before 5:00 pm in person on the scheduled Town Council meeting day. Questions, comments or more information may be obtained by contacting Town Hall at 406-777-5271.

Attest: Jenelle S. Berthoud, Town Clerk

