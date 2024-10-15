Zoning Hearings – Hamilton

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BEFORE THE HAMILTON ZONING COMMISSION AND HAMILTON CITY COUNCIL

Zoning Request 2024-03 & Annexation Petition 2024-03 – A request by Josh Paffhausen of RD17 LLC, represented by Joshua G. Phillips of Eli & Associates, Inc., to annex a tract of land that is currently unzoned and to establish a zoning designation of Highway Related Business District (B-2). The tract is approximately 2.08 acres, located at 1000 South 1st Street (U.S. Highway 93) at the southeast corner of U.S. Highway 93 and Golf Course Road, identified as Ravalli County Tax ID #650700 and legally described as:

A tract of land in Ravalli County, Montana, being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a point that bears south 87°45’ east 193 feet and east 25 feet from northwest corner of SW1/4NW1/4 Section 31, Township 6 North, Range 20 West, M.M., thence south 16°43’ west 512 feet; thence east 367 feet; thence north along west line of right of way of Northern Pacific Railroad 514.5 feet; thence west 232.5 feet to place of beginning.

LESS road right of way and EXCEPTING the following; Beginning at northeast corner of above land; thence southerly along west line of right of way of Northern Pacific Railway 512.5 feet; thence north 87° west 84.2 feet; thence northerly and parallel to west line of right of way of Northern Pacific Railway for a distance of 508.3 feet; thence east 84.0 feet to point of beginning.

Reference: Volume 122, Deeds, page 58.

EXCEPTING THEREFROM Book 223 Deeds, page 420.

Note: Property is shown on Retracement Survey No. 699477-TR.

Recording Reference: Document No. 760255;

Property Address: 100 S. 1st St W. [sic], Hamilton, MT 59840;

Assessment Code: 650700;

Geocode: 13-1468-31-3-01-21-0000

Zoning Request 2024-04 – A request by Joshua Gingerich to amend the zoning of a parcel of land from Local Business District (B-1) to Transitional Neighborhood Business District (B). The parcel is 0.25 acres, located at 561 North Daly Avenue (south of 241 Fairgrounds Road), identified as Ravalli County Tax ID #761290 and legally described as:

A tract of land in the NW1/4 Section 30, T20W, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana, defined as being Parcel A per Certificate of Survey No. 797631-F thereof, as filed with Ravalli County Records.

The Hamilton Zoning Commission will hold public hearings to provide recommendations on the zone map amendment requests on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 5:30 PM at City Hall, 223 South 2nd Street, LOWER LEVEL, Hamilton, MT.

The Hamilton City Council will hold public hearings to consider approval of the zone map amendment requests and the annexation petition on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7:00 PM, and Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM, during its regular meetings at Hamilton City Hall, 223 South 2nd Street, Second Floor, Hamilton, MT.

The public may attend and make comment in person, or on the Internet / by phone through Zoom. Instructions are available on the City of Hamilton website www.cityofhamilton.net, or by contacting mrud@cityofhamilton.net or cityclerk@cityofhamilton.net.

Comments prior to the Zoning Commission meeting may be submitted to the Planning Department at mrud@cityofhamilton.net. Comments after the Zoning Commission meeting may be submitted to the City Clerk at cityclerk@cityofhamilton.net. Comments for the Planning Department or City Clerk may also be mailed or delivered in person to 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT 59840. Related materials will be made available on the City of Hamilton website prior to the meetings, and can be obtained by contacting the Planning Department at (406) 363-2101 or mrud@cityofhamilton.net.

BS 10-16, 10-23-24.

MNAXLP