Trustee Sale – Eden

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

To be sold for cash at Trustee’s Sale on March 5, 2025, at 10:00 a.m, at the Ravalli County Courthouse, north entrance, main floor lobby, located at 205 Bedford Street, Hamilton, MT 59840, all of Trustee’s right, title and interest to the following-described real property situated in Ravalli County, Montana:

Lot 18 and the North ½ of Lot 17, Block 2, Pleasantvale Addition to the Town of Stevensville, Ravalli County, Montana, according to the official recorded plat thereof.

EXCEPTING AND RESERVING THEREFROM the Northeast corner of Lot 18, described as beginning at the Northeast corner of said Lot 18; thence due South 20 feet; thence due West 32 feet; thence due North 20 feet; thence East 32 feet to the place of beginning.

Recording Reference: Book 145 of Deeds, Page 309 and Book 230 of Deeds, Page 754.

George Eden and Debra Eden, as Grantors, conveyed the real property to Flying S Title & Escrow – Ravalli County, as Trustee, to secure an obligation owed to Clearwater Credit Union, as Beneficiary, by Deed of Trust dated December 15, 2023, as Document No. 792496, records of the Ravalli County Clerk and Recorder. A Substitution of Trustee designating Kevin S. Jones as Successor Trustee was recorded October 8, 2024, as Document No. 799881, records of the Ravalli County Clerk and Recorder.

The default of the obligation, the performance of which is secured by the aforementioned Deed of Trust, and for which default of this foreclosure is made, is for failure to pay the monthly payments as and when due.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Deed of Trust, the Beneficiary has exercised, and hereby exercises, its option to declare the full amount secured by such Deed of Trust immediately due and payable. There presently is due on said obligation the principal sum of $85,393.20, plus interest continuing to accrue at a rate of 8.75% per annum, as of October 15, 2024, plus the costs of foreclosure, attorney’s fees, trustee’s fees, escrow closing fees, and other accruing costs.

The Beneficiary has elected, and does hereby elect, to sell the above-described property to satisfy the obligation referenced above. The Beneficiary declares that the Grantors are in default as described above and demands that the Trustee sell the property described above in accordance with the terms and provisions of this Notice.

DATED 15th day of October, 2024.

/s/ Kevin S. Jones, Trustee

STATE OF MONTANA ss.

County of Missoula

On this 15 day of October, 2024, before me, the undersigned, a Notary Public for the State of Montana, personally appeared Kevin S. Jones, Trustee, known to me to be the person whose name is subscribed to the within instrument, and acknowledged to me that he executed the same.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and seal the day and year first above written.

/s/ Christy Shipp

Notary Public for the State of Montana residing at Missoula, MT. My Commission Expires May 7, 2025.

(SEAL)

BS 10-30, 11-6, 11-13-24.

MNAXLP