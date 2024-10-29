RFB – 2025 RC Fair Sponsor

RAVALLI COUNTY

REQUEST FOR BID – PRESENTING SPONSOR FOR 2025 FAIR

ONE (1) PRESENTING SPONSORSHIP AVAILABLE

The BOARD OF RAVALLI COUNTY COMMISSIONERS are requesting bids for a Presenting Sponsor for the 2025 Fair. The 2025 Fair will take place on August 27, 2025 through August 30, 2025 at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds.

Presenting Sponsorship for the 2025 Fair – MINIMUM BID of $5,000.00

Any bid submitted shall provide a specific dollar amount that the bidder is willing to pay to become the presenting sponsor. Any response must include the ability to pay the fully committed dollar amount by January 31, 2025.

Upon the award to the successful bidder, the County will issue a Contract that must be executed by the bidder and the Ravalli County Board of County Commissioners.

This solicitation shall be awarded pursuant to all applicable Montana statutes.

Included in the awarded bidders’ sponsorship are the following:

A Bucking Chute Banner display (estimated $250.00 value, provided by the Fairgrounds). As a chute gate sponsor, your company’s name and/or logo will be printed on a banner and placed on the sponsored chute gate.

25 gate tickets (estimated $250.00 value)

Prime press announcements at all Wednesday through Saturday Rodeo Fair Events. During the rodeo events, the announcer will announce the chute gate sponsor.

Two Sponsor VIP Parking passes on rodeo side.

Logo link on Ravalli County Fair & Rockin’ RC Rodeo website

QUESTIONS ON THE REQUEST FOR BIDS

Please email your questions on this Request for Bids to Melissa Saville (msaville@rc.mt.gov) no later than FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 08, 2024.

Any questions on the bid process must be communicated through email to msaville@rc.mt.gov and will be answered and copied to all bidders on record.

BID SUBMITTALS AND AWARD PROCESS

Three (3) copies of the sealed bids must be submitted to the Ravalli County Clerk and Recorders Office at 215 South 4th Street, Suite C Hamilton MT 59840 by TUESDAY, NOVEMEBR 12, 2024 AT 4:00 PM. Adjust your mail and or hand delivery of the bids accordingly. Bids must be clearly marked “Presenting Sponsor 2025” and must be received by the time listed above.

Bids will be opened and a possible award by the Ravalli County Commissioners, 215 S. 4th Street, 3rd Floor Conference Room, Hamilton, Montana on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 10:30 AM.

DATE AND TIME OF PERFORMANCE

The sponsorship and contract will be a one-year contract with the possibility of contract extension on a year-to-year basis at the discretion of the Ravalli County Commissioners.

COUNTY’S RIGHTS RESERVED

All bids received will be evaluated at the discretion of the Ravalli County Commissioners.

While the County has every intention to award a contract as a result of this Request for Bids, issuance of the request for bids does not constitute a commitment by Ravalli County to award and execute a contract.

Upon a determination, such actions would be in its best interest, the County, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to:

Cancel, terminate or not award this request for bid, at any time including after bids have been received and opened, if it is in the best interest of the County not to proceed with contract execution;

Reject any or all proposals received in response to this request for bids;

Waive any undesirable, inconsequential, or inconsistent provisions of this RFB, which would not have significant impact on any proposal.

The County also reserves the right to request a best and final offer from this request for bids, based on price/cost alone, if two or more bidders come in with the same bid.

BS 10-30, 11-6-24.

MNAXLP