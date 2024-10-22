Hearing – Rivers Edge Subdivision Variance

Legal Notice

Rivers Edge Subdivision Variance/Material Modification Request. Charles Harris on behalf of the Rivers Edge Subdivision Homeowners Association is proposing to stabilize approximately 65 ft. of eroding bank located within the Rivers Edge Subdivision Common Area. The project involves removing material from an over steepened bank and installing a rock toe to protect against further erosion and scour. The upper portion of the bank will be stabilized with a strip of vegetation consisting of soil lifts secured by biodegradable coconut fiber mats and native plantings. The project is proposing to import the fill (rock and soil) from an off-site source. According to the definition of a No-Build/Alteration Zone within the Ravalli County Subdivision Regulations, no fill is permitted to be placed within a No-Build/ Alteration Zone. The applicant is asking for a variance from this definition to place the fill within the designated No-Build/Alteration Zone established on the face of the Rivers Edge Plat as part of their bank stabilization project. The applicant is also requesting a Material Modification of the filed plat that allows for future maintenance of the project as a permitted use within the No-Build/Alteration Zone of the Rivers Edge Subdivision. The project was designed by a certified engineer in accordance with the Ravalli County Floodplain Regulations including certification that the project will not pose increased flood risk or lead to an adverse impact of adjacent land or the river. The applicant has received approval for the project from the Bitterroot Conservation District and US Army Corp of Engineers. The Common Area property is owned by the Rivers Edge Home Owners Association. The Rivers Edge Home Owners Association has approved of the project and granted a Right to Entry and Construction Easement for the project. The project is located 6 miles north of Stevensville (Tax ID: 443113) in Section 25, Township 10 North, Range 20 West, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana. The applicant representative is Charles Harris and the consultant is Russ Fox – Designer with Fox Logic. Information describing the proposal is available for inspection at the Planning Department, in the County Administrative Center, 215 S. 4th St., Suite F, Hamilton, MT 59840. Written comments are encouraged to be submitted to the Planning Department prior to the below hearing, and will be forwarded to the Board of County Commissioners (BCC).

***This is a standalone Variance/Material Modification Request from the RCSR Definition of No-Build/Alteration Zone. There is no proposed subdivision as part of this request. The variance is only to allow for fill to be placed within a No-Build Alteration/Zone as part of a proposed bank stabilization project. The Material Modification is to allow for future maintenance of the project as a permitted use within the No-Build/Alteration Zone.

The Board of County Commissioners (BCC) will conduct a Public Hearing to review the proposal on Thursday, November 7th, 2024 at 1:30 P.M. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room (Third Floor) at the Administrative Center located at 215 S. 4th St., Hamilton, MT 59840. The public may comment verbally, or in writing, at the meeting. Comments and information submitted at the public meeting/hearing will be considered in the decision on the subdivision variance/material modification.

BS 10-23, 10-30-24.

MNAXLP