Hearing – County Dog Ordinance

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

The Board of Ravalli County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 10:30 AM in the Commissioners Conference room (3 rd floor) at the Ravalli County Administrative Center located at 215 S. 4 th Street, Hamilton, Montana. The purpose of this public meeting is to consider and take public comment on the first reading and provisional adoption of Ordinance No. 46, Vicious Dog, Dog at Large, Dog Bites & Rabies Control, repealing Ordinance 37 Dog Protection and Control. The required second reading and possible adoption of Ordinance No. 46 public meeting is scheduled for Thursday, November 07, 2024 at 11:00 AM at the same location.

If you have any questions, or would like to make a public comment due to your inability to attend this meeting, please contact the Commissioners through either of the following : 215 S. 4th Street, Suite A, Hamilton, Montana 59840 or by phone 406-375-6500 or by email: commissioners@rc.mt.gov

