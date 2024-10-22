Floodplain Permit Application FA-24-13

OG-24-10-414

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit to install 2,190 linear feet of fiber optic cable within the regulatory floodplain of the Bitterroot River. The applicant is Grizzly Broadband. The project is located within the MDT-Right-of-Way of Eastside Hwy starting at the Bell Xing East/ Eastside Hwy Intersection moving south to the intersection of Eastside Hwy/Gib Strange Lane, Stevensville, in Section 21 and 22, T08N, R20W, Ravalli County. Information regarding this permit is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by 5:00 pm, Wednesday, November 6th, 2024. Reference application # FA-24-13.

BS 10-23-24.

MNAXLP