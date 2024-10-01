Cell Tower Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) proposes to collocate wireless communications antennas at a centerline height of 188 feet on a 195.5-foot self-support communications tower at the approx. vicinity of 3686 Reed Butte Road, Stevensville, Ravalli County, MT 59870. Lat: [49-30-37.006] Long: [-113-58-50.933]. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Alec Nimkoff, a.nimkoff@trileaf.com, 66 South Logan Street, Denver, CO 80209. 203.856.1011.

BS 10-2-24.

MNAXLP