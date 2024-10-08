Bitterroot Valley football roundup

by Scott Sacry

Florence 28, Anaconda 0

Florence hosted Anaconda on Thursday, October 3 and won 28-0. The score was tied 0-0 after an uneventful first half. But Florence found its stride in the 2nd half. In the 3rd quarter, Florence’s Jake Schneiter had a 49-yard TD run and a 19-yard TD run to give the Falcons a 14-0 lead. Then in the 4th quarter, Bridger Alexander ran for two TDs to seal the victory.

Florence has now won 5 straight games and is #4 in the latest 406mtsports.com poll. The Falcons face a major test this week as they travel to Eureka (5-1) to face the #6 ranked Lions.

Corvallis 7, Dillon 42

Corvallis played at #3 Dillon on Friday, Oct. 4 and lost 42-7. Corvallis’ lone score came on an Aydan Mayn pass to Hunter Loesch. Corvallis has a bye this week, then hosts Hamilton on Oct. 18.

Darby 28, St. Ignatius 58

Darby traveled to St. Ignatius on Friday, Oct. 4 and lost 58-28. Darby trailed 44-6 at halftime, then scored 22 points in the second, but couldn’t make it all the way back. Darby (3-2) plays at St. Regis (3-2) this Friday.

Hamilton 0, Frenchtown 43

Hamilton went on the road to face #1 ranked Frenchtown on Friday, Oct. 4 and lost 43-0 in the battle of the Broncs.

Hamilton’s task doesn’t get any easier this week as they host defending state champion and #3 Dillon (4-1) this Friday.

Stevensville 14, Polson 60

Stevensville traveled to Polson on Friday, Oct. 4 and lost 60-14. The ‘Jackets host Whitefish (3-3) this Friday.

Victor 12, Superior 70

The Victor Pirates played at Superior on Friday, Oct. 4 and lost 70-12. The Pirates got down early and couldn’t come back. Victor (1-5) hosts the Troy Trojans (0-5) this Saturday.