Bitterroot Star still bucking the trend

by Victoria Howell, Publisher

This week is National Newspaper Week. It’s a time to celebrate the newspaper industry and the people who work in it, and to show appreciation for the important role that newspapers have played, and continue to play, in our democracy.

Unfortunately, we continue to hear stories that newspapers across the nation are closing down and laying off their people. Recently, a longtime journalist who had worked for Lee Newspapers in Montana for nearly 30 years was laid off due to budgetary constraints. When revenues are falling, it seems that the reporters are the first to go. Circulation, as well, has fallen drastically at many newspapers, as they try to figure out the best way forward in the “digital age.” The most recent statement of circulation posted for the Ravalli Republic listed 652 as the average number of print copies per issue over the past year.

I’m happy to report that is not the case at the Bitterroot Star. Our circulation has been holding at 7000 copies per week for the past several years. The interesting fact about that figure is that all those print copies get distributed and an average of less than 200 copies per week is returned, according to the Bitterroot Star’s most recent sworn statement of circulation. So, we know those papers are getting out to the community and they are being READ.

This is only possible because our advertisers seem to know it too, and it becomes evident when you pick up a copy and look at the ads. There is plenty of advertising in the Star, and we are so grateful to our local business community and the readers that support them by patronizing their businesses, cementing the symbiotic relationship between newspapers, readers, and businesses.

Many newspapers have chosen to focus on digital products, even going so far as to discontinue their print editions in favor of their websites. This isn’t going to happen at the Star, at least not in the near term. We’ve noticed that readers seem to enjoy the tactile nature of holding the paper and turning the pages. (Perhaps it seems more substantial? More indelible since it’s printed with ink and paper? More trustworthy?) However, for those who do prefer to read the news online, we offer that as well.

And maybe the best part of all this is that the Bitterroot Star is still FREE, no matter how you choose to read it. When the paper first switched away from a paid model, it was in response to the economic recession of 2008. Subscriptions were one of the things consumers seemed to feel they could give up to save money. As it turned out, the free-paper model worked so well that there was never a compelling reason for us to go back. And now, in the post-pandemic, high inflation environment of the past few years, a free newspaper is still the right thing.

The Star recently began its 40th year in print. We want you to know that all of us at the Bitterroot Star are passionate about what we do. We truly enjoy providing you with a great weekly product and we appreciate so much that you enjoy being on the receiving end. It’s been a great partnership! We look forward to maintaining that special relationship as together we address the challenges and opportunities of living in the Bitterroot Valley in the 21st century.