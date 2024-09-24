Summons – Pinckney

RAVALLI COUNTY ATTORNEY

Bill Fulbright, County Attorney

Ravalli County Courthouse

205 Bedford Street, Suite C

Hamilton, MT 59840

E-mail: countyattorney@rc.mt.gov

Phone: (406) 375-6750

Fax: (406) 375-6731

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF: D.E.M.P., A YOUTH IN NEED OF CARE.

Cause No. DN 24-8

Dept. 2

AMENDED SUMMONS/CITATION FOR PUBLICATION

TO: Juwayne Pinckney

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an Petition for Emergency Protective Services and Temporary Investigative Authority (“the Petition”) regarding, D.E.M.P, the child who is the subject of the above-captioned proceedings brought pursuant to Title 41, Chapter 3 of the Montana Code Annotated, has been filed in Cause No. DN-24-8 in Montana Twenty-First Judicial District Court, in Ravalli County by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, Child and Family Services Division (CFS), located at 108 Pinkney St, Hamilton, MT 59840.

The Petition requests that CFS be granted the following relief: Emergency Protective Services; Adjudication as a Youth in Need of Care; A Determination that Preservation / Reunification Efforts Need Not Be Provided; Termination of Parental Rights; and Permanent Legal Custody. A copy of the Petition is filed with the Clerk of District Court for Ravalli County, (406) 375-6710 and is hereby served upon you at this time.

The child who is the subject of the proceedings, D.E.M.P, was born on January 25, 2010. The child’s mother is Janay Nelson. The child’s father is Juwayne Pinckney.

NOW, THEREFORE, YOU ARE HEREBY DIRECTED to appear at the hearing regarding the Petition that is set on the 26th day of September, 2024 at 2:30 p.m., at the Ravalli County Courthouse located at 205 Bedford St., Hamilton, Montana, then and there to show cause, if any you may have, why CFS should not be granted the relief requested in the Petition.

NOTICE: Your failure to appear at the hearing will constitute a denial of interest in the child, which denial may result, without further notice of this proceeding or any subsequent proceeding, in judgment by default being entered for the relief requested in the Petition.

You have the right to be represented by an attorney in these proceedings. If you are unable to afford an attorney, the Court will have an attorney appointed to represent you.

WITNESS the Clerk of Court and the seal of the Court affixed this 18th day of September, 2024.

/s/ Paige Trautwein, Clerk of Court

By: Kimberly Provence, Deputy

BS 9-25, 10-2, 10-9-24.

MNAXLP