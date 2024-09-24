Summons – Dunlap

Joseph D. Houston

Jones & Houston, PLLC

2625 Dearborn Ave., Ste. 102

Missoula, MT 59804

(406) 541-3333

joe@jonesmtlaw.com

Attorneys for Plaintiffs

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

MELISSA N. DUNLAP, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE STATE OF TED DUNLAP, Plaintiff,

v.

MARILYN L. JACKSON (a/k/a Marylin L. Dunlap) and her heirs and devisees, FRED DUNLAP and his heirs and devisees, ELITA MERCER DUNLAP and her heirs and devisees, SUSAN C. DUNLAP; and all other persons, unknown, claiming or who might claim any right, title, estate, or interest in or lien or encumbrance upon the real property described in

the complaint adverse to plaintiff’s ownership or any cloud upon plaintiff’s title, whether the claim or possible claim is present or contingent, Defendants

Hon. Jennifer B. Lint

Cause No. DV-41-2024-324

SUMMONS

FOR

PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MONTANA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS, GREETINGS:

You are hereby SUMMONED to answer the Complaint to Quiet Title in this Action which is filed with the above-named Court, a copy of which is served upon you, and to file your written answer with the Court and serve a copy thereof upon Plaintiff’s attorney within twenty-one (21) days after service of this SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION, or such other period as may be specified by law, exclusive of the day of service. Your failure to appear or answer will result in judgment against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint. A filing fee must accompany the answer.

This action is brought to quiet title to land in Ravalli County, Montana, and described as follows:

Tract 1 of Amended Plat No. 735802, being a portion of Lots 3 and 4, Block 7, Lake Como Orchards No. 3, Ravalli County, Montana, according to the recorded plat thereof.

DATED this 19th day of September, 2024.

/s/ Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

By: Michelle Goldman, Deputy Clerk

BS 9-25, 10-2, 10-9-24.

MNAXLP