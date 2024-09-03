Sheriff’s Sale – Guahunga

Lewis N. Stoddard, Bar No. 60723896

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

300 W. Main Street, Suite 150

Boise, ID 83702

Phone: 801-355-2886

Facsimile: 801-328-9714

lewis@hwmlawfirm.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

HWM File Number: MT21711

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

RAVALLI COUNTY

Greenspring Capital Management, LLC, not in its individual capacity, but solely as Administrator of RMH 2023-1 Trust, Plaintiff,

v.

Unknown Heirs and Devisees of the Estate of Jonathan W. Guahunga; and Unknown Parties in possession of or with an interest in the real property commonly known as:

5770 US Highway 93 South, Sula, MT 59871, Defendants.

NOTICE OF SALE



Case No.: DV-41-2023-0000313-FO

Under and by virtue of a Second Writ of Execution issued in the above-entitled action on August 29, 2024, I am commanded to sell at public auction all of Defendants’ rights and interest to the below described property:

TRACT 1

A parcel of land located in Section 27, Township 2 North, Range 20 West, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a point in the east line of U.S. Highway 93 a distance of 100.00 feet from centerline at Station No. PSC 1058 – 71.6, said point of beginning being South a distance of 2403.93 feet and West a distance of 272.93 feet from the north 1/4 corner of said Section 27; thence S. 61°12’29” East a distance of 263.67 feet; thence N. 87°32’07” East a distance of 253.45 feet; thence S. 78°10’17” East a distance of 266.44 feet; thence S. 55°08’07” East a distance of 181.70 feet; thence S. 07°34’05” East a distance of 310.63 feet; thence S. 26°09’37” East a distance of 521.59 feet; thence S. 12°57’57” East a distance of 351.74 feet; thence S. 13°49’48” West a distance of 282.84 feet; thence S 20°58’56” West a distance of 342.94 feet; thence S. 16°38’51” West a distance of 343.37 feet; thence N. 71°54’30” West a distance of 402.56 feet to the easterly line of U.S. Highway 93 at Station No. 1034+98.2; thence Northeasterly along a spiraled curve concave to the northwest the chord of which bears N. 16°19’38” East a distance of 509.81 feet to the beginning of a tangent curve to the west and having a radius of 1195.92 feet; thence northwesterly a distance of 650.36 feet along said curve to Station No. 1046+21.4; thence northwesterly along a spiraled curve the chord of which bears N. 31°24’32” West a distance of 509.82 feet to Station No. 1051+21.4; thence N. 35°37’10” West a distance of 450.20 feet to Station No. 1055+71.6; thence northwesterly along a spiraled curve concave to the east the chord of which bears N. 31°21’20” West a distance of 287.94 feet to Station No. 1058+71.6; thence N., 67°25’50” East a distance of 50.00 feet along the radial line to the point of beginning.

EXCEPTING AND RESERVING THEREFROM all that portion of land in the SE1/4NW1/4 of said Section 27.

ALSO FURTHER EXCEPTING AND RESERVING THEREFROM that portion of land in the W1/2SW1/4SE1/4 of Section 27.

Recording Reference: Book 133 of Deeds, page 445.

ALSO EXCEPTING AND RESERVING THEREFROM that portion of the SW1/4SE1/4 of Section 27, Township 2 North, Range 20 West, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana and being more particularly described as Parcel B, Certificate of Survey No. 1277.

With a property address of: 5770 US Highway 93 South, Sula, MT 59871

Notice is hereby given that on September 25, 2024 at 10:00 AM on the front steps of the Ravalli County Courthouse at 205 Bedford Street, Hamilton, MT 59840 the above-described property will be sold to the highest bidder to satisfy Plaintiff`s judgment, with interest and costs.

Date: 08/29/2024.

/s/ Sheriff of Ravalli County, State of Montana

By: Steve Holton

**WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND ANYONE INTERESTED IN BIDDING ON ANY PROPERTY NOTICED FOR SALE RESEARCH THE OWNERSHIP OF THE PROPERTY THOROUGHLY PRIOR TO BIDDING**

