RFB – County Courthouse Stairs

Request for Bids (RFB)

Ravalli County

The Board of Ravalli County Commissioners are soliciting bids (RFB) for the following:

Replacement of Deteriorated landing and stairs at 205 Bedford Street, Hamilton, Montana

GENERAL NOTES:

1. Contractor shall verify all dimensions and job site conditions before commencing work and shall report any discrepancies to the Engineer.

2. Use written dimensions. Do not use scaled dimensions. Where no dimension is provided, consult the Engineer for clarification before proceeding with the work.

3. The Contractor is responsible for implementing job site safety and construction procedures in accordance with national, state, and local safety requirements. The design, adequacy and safety of erection bracing, shoring, temporary supports, etcetera is the sole responsibility of the Contractor and has not been considered by the Engineer. The Contractor is responsible for the stability of the structure prior to the completion of all gravity and lateral framing.

4. The Contractor will pay the Engineer for time and expense required to review, design, and coordinate items that were constructed not in conformance with these Construction Documents.

5. The Contractor is responsible for locating and the protection of all existing utilities and adjacent structures throughout all phases of construction.

DESIGN CRITERIA:

1. CODE: International Building Code, 2021 Edition (IBC).

2. DESIGN LOADS:

FLOOR LOADS:

DEAD = SELF-WEIGHT

LIVE (EXIT) = 100 PSF

CAST-IN-PLACE CONCRETE

1. Concrete properties shall be determined from designated Exposure Category F Class F3 as described in the latest edition of ACI 318, unless noted otherwise.

a. Minimum Compressive Strength: f’c = 4500 psi at 28 days, normal weight.

b. Maximum water/cement ratio limit (w/cm): 0.45

c. Air Content w/ 1 1/4” aggregate size = 6% +/- 1.5%

2. Maximum slump per Section 2.5.1 ACI 117: 3” +/- 1” for slabs and footings, 4” +/- 1” for walls, columns and beams.

3. Concrete shall be ready mixed in accordance w/ ASTM C94. Portland cement shall conform to ASTM C150, Type I or II. Normal weight aggregate shall conform to ASTM C33.

4. Curing compound shall conform to ASTM C309, Type 2, Class B.

5. All concrete shall have a minimum cementitious materials content of 470 pounds per cubic yard, unless noted otherwise. Minimum cementitious materials content for floors shall be 540 pounds per cubic yard, unless noted otherwise.

6. Calcium Chloride shall not be added to concrete.

7. Material, mixing, placement and workmanship shall be in accordance with the requirements of the latest edition of the “Building Code Requirements for Reinforced Concrete” (ACI 318). Each proposed concrete mix shall include test data.

8. Concrete Placement: Cold weather is defined by ACI 306 as “The air temperature has fallen to, or is expected to fall below, 40°F”; when cold weather conditions exist, place concrete complying with ACI 306. Hot weather is defined by ACI 305 as “any combination 5 of high air temperature, low relative humidity, and wind velocity tending to impair the quality of fresh or hardened concrete or otherwise resulting in abnormal properties”; when hot weather conditions exist, place concrete complying with ACI 305.

9. Testing of composite samples of fresh concrete obtained according to ASTM C 172 shall be performed on at least one composite sample for each 100 cubic yard or fraction thereof of each concrete mixture placed each day. Cast and laboratory and/or field cure at least two sets of two standard cylinder specimens for each composite sample according to ASTM C 31/C 31M. Test one set of two specimens at 7 days and one set of two specimens at 28 days according to ASTM C 39/C 39M. A compressive-strength test shall be the average compressive strength from a set of two specimens obtained from same composite sample and tested at age indicated. Strength of each concrete mixture will be satisfactory if every average of any three consecutive compressive-strength tests equals or exceeds specified compressive strength and no compressive-strength test

value falls below specified compressive strength by more than 500 psi.

10. All Detailing, Fabrication, and Erection of reinforcing shall conform to latest edition of ACI “Manual of Standard Practice for Detailing Reinforced Concrete Structures” (ACI 315) and the current “Building Code Requirements for Reinforced Concrete” (ACI 318).

11. Reinforcing Steel:

ASTM A615 – Grade 40 for #3, Grade 60 for #4 and larger.

ASTM A706 – Where welding is required, at shear wall boundary elements (trim bars) and lateral frame elements

ASTM A185 – Welded Wire Reinforcement

12. The following minimum concrete cover shall be provided for reinforcement per ACI 318. Concrete cast against and permanently exposed to earth: 3”

Concrete cast against forms and exposed to earth or weather:

#6 through #18 bars: 2”

#5 bar and smaller: 1-1/2”

Concrete not exposed to weather or in contact with ground

Slabs, walls, joists: 3/4”

Beams, columns: 1-1/2”

13. Unless noted otherwise, lap splices in concrete shall be class “B” tension lap splices (2’-0” minimum) per the latest edition of ACI 318. Stagger alternate splices a minimum of one lap length. Lap welded wire fabric so that the overlap between outermost cross wires of each sheet is not less than the cross wire spacing plus 2 inches. All splice locations are subject to approval by Engineer and shall be made only where indicated on the drawings. Extend all horizontal reinforcing continuous around corners and intersections or provide bent corner bars to match and lap with horizontal bars at corners and intersections of footings and walls.

14. Provide bar supports and spacers to support all reinforcement in proper locations and wire adequately at intersections to hold bars firmly in position while concrete is placed. Bar supports and spacers which rest on or exposed surfaces shall be hot dipped galvanized or plastic coated.

15. Welding of reinforcement is not permitted unless specifically noted or approved in writing by the Engineer.

An on-site project walk through can be scheduled with the Facilities Manager, Jesse Pittman, upon request via 406 375 6500.

Bids must be received by the Ravalli County Clerk & Recorder, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite C, (Second floor) Hamilton, Montana 59840 no later than MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 by 4:00 p.m. Please mark the outside sealed bid envelope “RFB for Courthouse steps and landing”.

Bids will then be opened and read aloud in the Ravalli County Commissioners Conference Room at 21 5 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, Montana (Third Floor) on TUESDAY, October 01, 2024, at 11:00 AM.

Possible Bid Award will be made by the Commissioners in the Commissioners Meeting Conference Room at 21 5 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, Montana (Third Floor) on THURSDAY, October 03, 2024 at 11:30 AM.

PLEASE NOTE: A PERFORMANCE BOND OR A LETTER OF CREDIT MAY BE REQUIRED FOR THIS PROJECT

Ravalli County reserves the right to accept or deny any, part, or all of the bids as submitted.

For a copy of the schematic plans, specifications or bid process, contact Chris Taggart at 406-375-6500 during regular business hours or email: ctaggart@rc.mt.gov.

Chris Taggart

Commissioners Administrative Assistant

