Johnson Fire Update

September 2, 2024

The Johnson Fire near Sula grew to 3753 acres over the weekend with 0% containment. The fire was caused by a lightning event on July 25. Currently there are a total of five crews, 6 engines and 2 other heavy equipment working on the fire, with 129 total people assigned. The fire is being managed by a Nevada Type 3 Incident Management Team.

CURRENT STATUS – Red Flag warnings are predicted for today. We are expecting increased and unstable

fire activity on the incident. Hot, dry weather yesterday drew the fire back towards the Little East Fork Road.

Three helicopters dropped buckets of water on the blaze throughout the afternoon, slowing the growth. 100 ft

flame lengths were visible in areas of the fire. Firefighters prepared lines and conducted strategic burning

operations late into the night to check the advancing fire and also to prepare for today’s weather event.

The fire is experiencing growth in several areas. In the north, the fire has grown past Little East Fork Road. In

the South, it is continuing to back towards the McCart Lookout. Firing operations took place in both locations.

The smoke plume was visible from miles away and hampered visibility for aircraft late in the afternoon. Local

firefighter agencies are supporting the structure protection effort in the Little East Fork and Spring Memorial

Communities. To date, no structures have been lost to the fire.

WEATHER – RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10PM TODAY. Winds quickly

increase on Monday mainly southwest with gusts to 30 to 35 mph. Cumulus builds after 2 pm and 5 pm,

showers or thunderstorms will be possible. Any shower or thunderstorm will be capable of strong outflow gusts

up to 40 mph.

CLOSURES – The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office has established a roadblock on East Fork Road at Meadow

Creek in response to increased fire danger and suppression efforts. Residential traffic above Meadow Creek

will be allowed to their properties with a residential pass. The passes will be issued at the roadblock. Residents

must bring ID and proof of residency or ownership to have a pass issued. A driver’s license with a physical

address in the closure area is sufficient proof. Otherwise, a photo ID and some other proof of property

ownership will be required.

Under 16 U.S.C. § 551 and 36 C.F.R. § 261.50 (a) and (b), the Forest Service has closed roads and trails

surrounding the fire.

EVACUATIONS – The Evacuation Orders for residents of Little East Fork Road are still in effect, but there

are no further Evacuation Warnings or Orders at this time.