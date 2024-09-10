Hearing – Darby CDBG application

PUBLIC HEARING

The Town of Darby will hold a public hearing for the purpose of obtaining public comments regarding a proposed application to the Montana Department of Commerce’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program and other programs, as applicable, for a wastewater system improvement project. At the public hearing, the proposed project will be explained, including the purpose and proposed area of the project, activities, budget, possible sources of funding, and if applicable, any costs that may impact local citizens as a result of the project. All interested persons will be given the opportunity to ask questions and to express their opinions regarding this proposed project.

Comments may be given orally at the hearing or submitted in writing before 5:00pm on September 25th.

Anyone who would like more information or who wants to submit suggestions should contact Paul Simonich, Triple Tree Engineering, (406) 431-8209.

The hearing will be held at:

Darby Town Hall

101 East Tanner Avenue

September 24, 2024

6:15PM

BS 9-11, 9-18-24.

MNAXLP