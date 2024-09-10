Floodplain Permit Application – FA-24-14

OG-24-09-347

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on floodplain application FA-24-14 for work proposed within the FEMA regulated floodplain of the Bitterroot River. The applicant is Chris and Tessa Lynn. The project is proposing to construct a residence, shop and associated site development on the Lynn’s property at 5562 Klements Lane, Florence, MT in Section 12, Township 10 North, Range 20 West, Ravalli County. The existing septic system will be disconnected from the existing residence and connected to the proposed residence. The existing residence which sits within a FEMA approved Letter of Map Amendment Envelope and is not within the FEMA floodplain will either be removed, converted into dry storage, or connected to a future septic system if possible. The project also involves improving the existing driveway and installing a new driveway to serve the proposed residence. All construction will be completed in accordance with the Ravalli County Floodplain Regulations. Detailed information regarding this application is available for review at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed ( planning@rc.mt.gov ) and must be received by September 25 th , 2024 (Reference Application #FA-24-14).

