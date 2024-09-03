Floodplain Permit App FA-23-27

OG-24-08-333

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on floodplain application for work proposed within the FEMA regulated floodplain of the Bitterroot River. The applicant is Tim Roberts. The proposed project will excavate 18” of organic material (cattails) from approximately 1 acre of low lying area located on Mr. Robert’s property. The excavated material will be placed in an upland location on the property. The project site is located at 4477 Hwy 93 S Darby, MT in Section 31, Township 03 North, Range 20 West, Ravalli County. Detailed information regarding this application is available for review at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by 5:00 pm, September 18th, 2024. Reference application #FA-23-27.

BS 9-4-24.

MNAXLP