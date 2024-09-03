Estate Sale – Fisher, Stevensville

N. Fisher Estate Sale- PACKED FULL!

304 9th Street, Stevi

9/5 – 9 to 3, (prices firm), 9/6 – 9 to 2, 9/7 – 9 to 1, 9/8 – 10 to 1(all ½ off, offer & free).

Complete estate of household everything including: 25 sm. kitchen appliances, office desk & sm. desk, office supplies, 75 items of cleaning supplies, tools, women’s clothes – 16 to 18, bags for everything, sm. freezer, Weber BBQ, 4 bikes, queen & trundle bed, plants, Christmas, tools, light fixtures, storage carts, dining table w/chairs, bookcases, TV & electronics, stereo, garage shelves, snow blower, & more. FEATURING: dog crates, beds & tons of dog supplies, bins of dog books, dog glass/wood/metal/signs &

rabbit collectibles, original art & prints. Plus collectibles in the jewelry, in the display case & in the house. Something for everyone from dog people to those setting up a house, to those who didn’t know they needed it and to collectors. NO EARLIES – CASH