Scarecrow Brewfest is final push for Stevi lighting project

by Victoria Howell

A lighting project for Stevensville that has been in the works for a few years is very close to becoming a reality. That’s according to Jimmy Edwards, the man behind the project. Edwards, owner of Burnt Fork Market in Stevensville, has organized the annual Scarecrow Brewfest – which is held in conjunction with the Scarecrow Festival – to raise money for decorative lighting to be placed along the Stevensville Pathway that connects downtown Stevensville with the river access site at the Stevensville bridge.

“It all started a few years ago when I was on the scarecrow festival committee,” said Edwards. “I could see that a brewfest would add a lot to the event, which I have always loved, and we could raise some money for something to improve Stevensville.”

At that time, the scarecrows were placed along the Pathway and lights had to be set up every year. Edwards thought it would make sense to put some permanent lighting there, starting at the Forest Service property and heading west along the path. Even though the scarecrow entries are now placed in front of businesses, he believes the lights are still a great idea and will make the area more inviting, as well as safer at night.

Evidently, the community was in agreement, as his list of sponsors and donors is impressive.

The cost of the project, which involves installing about 16 night-sky-friendly, solar lights on poles that stand about 13 feet tall and will be placed on cement bases about 20 feet apart, is approximately $60,000. Many businesses and individuals have contributed and those giving $2500 or more will be recognized with a plaque on each light. Right now, Edwards said those sponsors include: First Security Bank, M & M Auto, Farmers State Bank, Katie Ward Real Estate, Eastside Ace Hardware, Jeff’s Towing, Chateau Montelena Winery, Brown Trout Lives Matter, Burnt Fork Market and some individual donors. There are still some lighting sponsorships available. For more information, contact Edwards at 406-360-3474.

Edwards is also getting help with the installation from Justin Swartz Construction and TJ Fite. Swartz’s grandmother, the late Billie Swartz, was a longtime member of the Stevensville Civic Club and was instrumental in getting the pathway to the river built. Edwards expects to have the first 16 lights installed by the end of next month. The Montana Department of Transportation has already given approval. However, Edwards said he is still waiting for the Forest Service to get back to him, although they initially said they were interested in participating.

This year’s Scarecrow Brewfest will be the last big push to raise the final funding needed to get this project done. The “Light Up Stevensville” Brewfest will be held Saturday, October 5 from 3:30 to 9 p.m. in the First Security Bank parking lot just off 3rd & Main. Cost is still $30, which includes a commemorative glass and numerous local craft beers as well as Freakshow wines. Local musician Shane Clouse will be providing the music and there will be a taco truck. Tickets can be purchased at Burnt Fork Market or at the gate.

Edwards also said that even when the lighting project is completed, he wants to make sure the Scarecrow Brewfest continues. It’s a great fundraiser and a good way to promote Stevensville. He’s talking with the Stevensville Civic Club and others to see if something can be worked out to make that happen.

“I’ve always loved the Scarecrow Festival,” said Edwards, “and I love this town. I’ve made it a point to be part of it, and to do something nice for my hometown.”