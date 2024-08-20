Hearing – White Cloud Subdivision

Legal Notice

White Cloud Ridge Major Subdivision Phasing Schedule Change. The preliminary plat of White Cloud Ridge Subdivision was granted condition approval on June 13th, 2024. The preliminary plat presented a phasing schedule that included two phases. Phase 1 included Lots 1-12 and Phase 2 included Lots 13-29. The applicant wishes to amend their phasing schedule to move Lots 13 and 14 from Phase 2 into Phase 1. The proposed infrastructure for Phase 1 would serve Lots 13 and 14 which each lot gaining access from Jenne Lane. The proposed phasing schedule will not change the number/configuration of total lots, roadway layout, water/waste treatment systems, easement provision, the subdivisions designated access or any conditions of approval. The subdivision is located past the intersection of Alyssa Court going eastbound on Jenne Lane coming from Eight Mile Creek Road to the north. The subject property is located in the South ½ of Section 10, Township 10 North, Range 19 West, Prime Meridian Montana, Ravalli County, Montana. The applicant is Orion Ruckle – Developer Representative and Subdivider for Judah Development, LLC and the consultant is Ron Ewart – Planner of Professional Consultants, Inc. Information describing the proposal is available for inspection at the Planning Department, in the County Administrative Center, 215 S. 4th St., Suite F, Hamilton, MT 59840. Written comments are encouraged to be submitted to the Planning Department prior to the below meeting, and will be forwarded to the Board of County Commissioners (BCC).

The Board of County Commissioners (BCC) will conduct a Public Hearing to review the proposal on September 3rd, 2024 at 1:30 pm, whereas all meetings/hearings are in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room (Third Floor) at the Administrative Center. The public may comment verbally, or in writing, at the meeting. Comments and information submitted at the public meeting/hearing will be considered in the decision on the subdivision.

