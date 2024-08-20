Hearing – Rose Lane Zoning District

Legal Notice

Proposed Rose Lane Citizen-Initiated Zoning District (CIZD) Regulations. The Ravalli County Planning and Zoning Commission is holding a public hearing on September 5th, 2024 at 2:30pm to review the proposed Rose Lane CIZD Regulations. The Rose Lane CIZD boundaries were established on November 20th, 2023 under resolution No. 4552. The Rose Lane CIZD is located approximately 1.2 miles south of the City of Hamilton, Montana off Grantsdale Road in the NW ¼ of Section 05 & the NW ¼ of Section 06, Township 5North, Range 20West, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana.

The applicant is Kelly Davis of the KD Ventures LLC and the consultant is Surveyor-Terry Nelson of Applebury Survey Inc. A copy of the proposed Rose Lane CIZD regulations are available for inspection at the Planning Department, in the County Administrative Center, 215 S. 4th St., Suite F, Hamilton, MT 59840. A copy of the proposed regulations and a map of the Rose Lane CIZD are posted on the Planning Department’s website at https://ravalli.us/179/Zoning. Written comments are encouraged to be submitted to the Planning Department prior to the below hearing so they can be forwarded to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The Ravalli County Planning and Zoning Commission will be holding a Public Hearing to review the proposed regulations on Thursday, September 5th, 2024 at 2:30pm in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room (Third Floor, BCC Conference Room) at the Administrative Center. The public may comment verbally, or in writing, at the meeting. Comments and information submitted at the public meeting will be considered in the decision on the proposal. However, please note that only under select circumstances will new information be allowed into the record after the public hearing.

