Hearing – Fire District Annexation Request

PUBLIC HEARING

Annexation of Properties

Into the Hamilton Rural Fire District (Application No. 218)

THE RAVALLI COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS will hold a public hearing on TUESDAY, August 20, 2024 at 11:00 AM in the Commissioners Conference Room located at the Ravalli County Administrative Center at 215 S. 4th Street (3rd floor) Hamilton, Montana. The purpose of this public hearing is to hear a petition by Hamilton Rural Fire District for the Lost Horse area, on behalf of E Worth for Parcel 1024800, B Beller for Parcel 1024110; E Ransberg for Parcels 1024100 and 1024000; P Howard for Parcel 1023900; B&E Bender for Parcels 1024500, 1024400, 1024410, 1024420 and 1024700; KP Properties for Parcels 1024300, 1024600 and 1024310; M&M Blair for Parcel 1024900; E Weber for Parcel 1024910; D Dickey for Parcel 1024920; K Cassens for Parcels 1024210, 1076800 and 1122100; J&J Baecht for Parcel 1024710; McAdd LLC for Parcels 1060600 and 1044510; T Atkinson Trustee for Parcel 1027700; South 40 Inc for Parcel 1049300 and P&C Bartol for Parcel 1044500, that their properties be annexed into the Hamilton Rural Fire District with decision by Resolution.

