Hamilton Veterans Monument gets new statue

by John Dowd

The Bitterroot Valley has one of the densest populations of veterans in the state, and though many people may not realize that it exists, has a hidden gem of a monument.

Next to Bitterroot River Inn is the Hieronymus Park Veterans Monument. Constructed due to the efforts of the local Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA), the monument includes numerous walls containing over 1400 names of local veterans, both alive and dead. On July 25, the volunteers for the monument raised the newest addition to the monument, a life sized statue of a soldier.

Allen Sperry, a veteran himself and secretary/treasurer for the local VVA Chapter 938 and for the state VVA Council, has done a lot of work for the monument. Sperry was Army Infantry and later Army Aviation. He served two tours in Vietnam and was in service for 22 years. He is named on the monument under his father and another historic relative. Sperry said the monument is, “for history, it’s for kids and grandkids. It’s a memorial to those who have served this country.” Sperry got a non-profit tax-exempt designation for the monument about four years ago in order to help pay for adding names to it.

The statue, depicting a veteran during the Gulf War period, was made out of bronze three years ago. Sperry said he found it online, purchased it and it was stored at his brother’s shop until they could get it placed at the monument. The statue now stands at the entrance for all to see.

Along with the statue, Sperry spoke about several other projects that have been undertaken for veterans by the local VVA chapter. One of the projects attached to the non-profit status is a license plate program. This means anyone across the state can apply to get a new veteran-themed license plate for $25. Part of this money goes directly to the Hieronymus Park Veterans Monument.

The local VVA chapter has also provided assistance to veterans getting their VA benefits, serving as Veteran Service Officer (VSO) for the county. Since then, they worked to pass a levy to hire a full time VSO for the county.

The monument was constructed in 2010, shortly after the property was found. The tank was added after, and is not directly associated with the monument but Sperry says it is cool to see. (It was moved from the site of the former National Guard Armory in downtown Hamilton.) Since its construction, the monument has seen several pavers changed out with engraved ones.

So far, the monument has over 1400 names on the walls, not including those on bricks lining walkways. Anyone with a veteran family member, or who knows a veteran, can request that veteran’s name and information be added. When names on the monument are submitted, requesters must fill out a form including the person’s highest rank and years they served. Submitters can also include three lines of text to speak a little about the veteran’s service. POWs are allowed four lines of text. Veterans included on the monument can still be alive; otherwise it would be considered a memorial.

To learn more about the monument, or to obtain a name form, the public is encouraged to visit the monument at Hieronymus Park Drive, Hamilton. Interested parties can also call the local VVA chapter at (406) 381-7899.