‘Dreamin’ for Darby’ fundraiser scheduled

Local nonprofit Darby Community Partners (DCP) will be hosting a benefit concert fundraiser on behalf of the Darby School District featuring cowboy musician and PRCA rodeo athlete Justin Lawrence and the Double X Band on Friday, August 23 at the Richard Cromwell Memorial Rodeo Grounds in Darby.

This family-friendly event, “Dreamin’ for Darby,” is open to the public with a suggested donation of $25 per family at the door.

Darby Community Partners, 501(c)3, was established in 2022 by a group of local parents, teachers, Darby alumni, and community members, with the mission to unite students, family, and community near and far to promote lasting enrichment opportunities, school support and advocacy to benefit the youth and community of Darby. This will be the organization’s third annual Dreamin’ for Darby fundraising event.

All proceeds from the evening will benefit Darby school infrastructure upgrades, specifically contributing to the purchase of new playground equipment with an estimated cost of $50,000.

“I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to Darby Community Partners for their unwavering support and dedication to the Darby School District and community,” says Tony Biesiot, Darby School District Superintendent. “Their continued efforts in fundraising, volunteer activities, and support of our staff have made an immeasurable impact on our schools and students. The partnership between our community and school district is vital, and their commitment helps ensure that we can provide the best possible education and environment for our children. Thank you to DCP for being a cornerstone of our success and for your ongoing dedication to our district’s mission. Together, we are shaping a brighter future and helping to make sure that everyday is a great day to be a Tiger!”

A silent auction with great items, including an Oregon Coast vacation, will open at 5 p.m., followed by a short program honoring Darby school alumni, and live auction starting at 6 p.m. with the concert to follow. BBQ dinner and drinks will be available for purchase from Darby’s 406 Saloon and the Darby Marksmanship Club, and the Darby SkillsUSA Team will be selling baked goods. There will be free activities for kids including face painting, lawn games, a golf simulator, and a rock climbing wall.

“We are thrilled to continue to unite supporters of Darby Schools and provide ways to connect community and alumni with the teachers, students and staff at the school,” says James Shavers, DCP Treasurer and Darby School Board member. “This event really kicks-off our support for the entire year and we look forward to seeing everyone on August 23rd.”

For more information about the event or learning more about how you can help the Darby School District, contact Tony Biesiot at 406-821-3841 x 1314 or tbiesiot@darby.k12.mt.us. To listen to Justin Lawrence and the Double X Band, visit justinlawrencemusic.com. For more information about Darby Community Partners, visit the Darby Community Partners page on Facebook or email darbycommunitypartners@gmail.com.