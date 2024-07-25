Storm damage causes river closures

July 25, 2024

Portions of Clark Fork and Bitterroot Rivers closed due to power lines in the water in aftermath of Wednesday’s severe storm

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has closed portions of the Bitterroot and Clark Fork Rivers due to safety concerns resulting from power lines that are in the water after Wednesday’s severe storm.

The Clark Fork River is closed from Milltown State Park, just east of Missoula, to Kona Bridge Fishing Access Site (FAS), just west of town. The Bitterroot River is closed from Chief Looking Glass FAS near Florence to the confluence with the Clark Fork River near Missoula.

A July 24 severe thunderstorm in the Missoula area caused extensive damage to power lines, trees and property in the west-central Montana area.

Recreationists should use caution and stay at home when at all possible. If you are out, expect that you might encounter power lines on roadways and potentially across waterways that have not yet been identified, as well as downed trees and other debris that could be blocking recreation sites and creating safety hazards.

The river closure will stay in place until safety concerns have been resolved. For more information on closures and restrictions, visit fwp.mt.gov/news/current- closures-restrictions.